The Nintendo 64 was in a class all on its own. It was one of the last consoles ever to use cartridges and featured some legendary games such as Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, 007 Goldeneye, Perfect Dark, Fable, and Pokemon Stadium. Now you can play those classics on your Android devices. Let’s take a quick look at the best N64 emulators for Android. It’s worth noting that many of these use the Mupen64 open-source project as a base.
If we missed any of the best N64 emulators for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!