What RAM crisis? Retroid is offering RAM upgrades at no cost (for now)

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Retroid has announced that it’s run out of 8GB/128GB Pocket 5 and Pocket Flip 2 handhelds.

The company is upgrading unfulfilled orders to the 12GB/128GB model for free, while new buyers can also get these models.

From July 15, these 12GB/128GB variants will become the standard Pocket 5 and Pocket Flip 2 models and will see a $10 price hike.

The Retroid Pocket 5 and Pocket Flip 2 don’t have the latest and greatest specs, but they’re still capable Android handhelds in 2026. Now, the company has revealed some good news for buyers.

Retroid announced on Discord that it has run out of 8GB/128GB Pocket 5 and Pocket Flip 2 units. As a result, the company will automatically upgrade all unfulfilled orders to the 12GB/128GB models at no extra cost.

That’s great news for buyers, and there’s more good news if you want to get in on the action. Retroid confirmed that any new Pocket 5 and Flip 2 orders will also receive the 12GB/128GB option, ostensibly at the same price as the 8GB/128GB model. The Pocket 5 has a recommended price of $219 but is currently on sale for $199. Meanwhile, the Pocket Flip 2 has a recommended price of $229 and a sale price of $209.

This promotion won’t last forever, though. From July 15, the 12GB/128GB variants will replace the 8GB/128GB models as the standard Pocket 5 and Flip 2 configurations. This will be accompanied by a $10 price increase.

While it’s never great to see a price hike, this is a ridiculously tiny increase for the amount of extra RAM you’re getting. This also comes after Retroid and other brands instituted significant price hikes and/or downgraded specs in the wake of the RAM crisis. So I’d definitely recommend you take advantage of this if you were thinking about one of these handhelds in the first place.

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