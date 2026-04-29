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More AYANEO handhelds are getting price hikes as RAM crisis continues

The RAM crisis, brought on my AI companies, continues to bite the handheld market.
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1 hour ago

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TL;DR
  • AYANEO has announced that it’ll implement price increases across “most” of its handhelds.
  • This news follows a round of price increases announced earlier this month.
  • Retroid and AYN have also revealed handheld price hikes in recent months.

RAM and storage prices have spiked in recent months due to AI companies, and this has led to price increases for many products. AYANEO previously confirmed that it was increasing the price of some handhelds due to this crisis, and we’ve now got more bad news.

AYANEO announced on Discord that it’s been “forced to increase prices across most product lines.” The firm said that the AYANEO Mini PC, Pocket S Mini, Pocket Vert, and Pocket Micro were exempt from these hikes. However, it’s worth noting that, with the exception of the Pocket Micro, the company previously announced price increases for these models anyway.

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It’s also worth noting that AYANEO increased the price of its low-end Pocket Air Mini earlier this month. That handheld had a recommended starting price of $90, but now starts at $110.

In any event, this is bad news if you were hoping to buy any other handhelds from the firm. We’re guessing that the price increases will apply to devices like the Pocket Air, Pocket S, and Pocket DS.

AYANEO isn’t the only handheld maker feeling the burn. AYN also introduced price hikes for its Thor and Odin 3 models. Meanwhile, Retroid instituted a price increase for the Pocket Classic and temporarily discontinued the Pocket G2.

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