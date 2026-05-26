Retroid Pocket 5 owners report that their handhelds are cracking

TL;DR Some Retroid Pocket 5 owners have reported a crack appearing on their handheld.

The crack seems to appear near screw holes, suggesting that over-tightened screws are to blame.

This news comes a while after the firm’s Pocket Flip 2 was plagued by cracked hinges.

Retroid makes some fantastic Android handhelds, but the firm’s great Pocket Flip 2 was overshadowed by some units with cracked hinges. Now, it looks like the Retroid Pocket 5 has also been experiencing a similar issue.

Retroid Pocket 5 owners reported on the Retroid subreddit that their handhelds have cracked shells. A cursory check reveals that the first reports of this issue date back at least a year. So this has been going on for a long time.

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The cracks aren’t limited to one spot, either. Images show a crack appearing at the top of the handheld (to the right of the L1/L2 buttons) as well as on the bottom next to the microSD card slot. The pictures also confirm that this problem isn’t restricted to a particular color option. Check out the images below.

So what’s the reason for the cracked casing, then? Well, users suggest that the screws were simply over-tightened at the factory. This seems to be supported by the fact that these cracks are located near screw holes in the first place. A few users also suggest that the cracks could be due to battery swelling, but this seems very unlikely given the device’s age and the lack of bulging.

We’ve asked Retroid about the issue as well as recourse for affected users. We’ll update our article as soon as the company gets back to us. Worried about this issue happening on your own Retroid Pocket 5? Then you can try loosening the rear cover’s screws a little (but not too much).

This hardware issue mars what’s otherwise one of the best Android handhelds on the market. The Pocket 5 offers a dated but capable Snapdragon 865 chipset, an OLED panel, and great battery life. It’s since been succeeded by the more expensive Retroid Pocket 6.

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