Reserve your upcoming Samsung foldable phone and get $50 off

Are you already dreaming of that next Samsung foldable phone? Samsung is preparing for its next Unpacked event, where we should see the new Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 models. We don’t know anything official yet, but Samsung already offers some incentives if you’re considering getting one. Let’s take a look at them! Reserve a new Samsung foldable phone and get a $50 credit, enhanced trade-in value, and a chance to win $5,000

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. It is only for reserving the device. This is not a pre-order, so you’re technically not forced to buy anything if you change your mind. You just ensure your spot to take advantage of the special offer.

Unpacked is coming. The next generation of Galaxy is coming! Reserve your new Galaxy device today ahead of the July 9 launch and receive $50 Samsung Credit when you preorder and purchase the reserved device. Samsung is also offering 3x Samsung reward points in your pre-order purchase and a sweepstakes entry for a prize of $5,000 for one lucky winner!

So, are you waiting for official details from Samsung to see if you are going to get one of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones? As already mentioned, we have no official details yet, but you can get an idea of what’s coming by reading our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumor hubs.

They are looking promising, so if you’re interested, it might be a good idea to reserve one today. Again, reserving won’t mean you absolutely have to purchase the device. It will just secure your spot to get a few benefits.

For starters, you will get a $50 Samsung credit whenever you pre-order and purchase the device. That’s already a nice little discount for early consumers, and we likely won’t see any actual sales for a while after the launch.

Those who reserve their device will also get access to “enhanced trade-in values.” We’re not sure how much of a benefit you’ll get for trading in your device, but Samsung mentions you should get up to $1,150 in maximum additional savings.

As an added bonus, you will also be entered into a sweepstake. If you’re feeling lucky, you can win $5,000 in Sasmung Credit.

You might as well sign up for the reservation. You won’t be forced to make the purchase, anyway. All you need is your name and email, and you can provide your phone number if you wish, too. You just need to be over 18 and live in the USA.

If you can’t wait, or want to check out other options, here’s our list of the best foldable phones.