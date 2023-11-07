Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform.You may have come across offensive posts, and we’ll guide you through the steps to report the person who posted them. If you’re considering reporting someone, you might also want to block them to ensure they no longer appear on your Facebook feed

Who can you report on Facebook? You can report anyone on Facebook by going to their profile page. The person doesn’t have to be on your friend list. You can also report individual posts, photos, videos, messages, pages, groups, events, comments, and Facebook ads. Facebook might remove the reported issue if it doesn’t match the company’s community standards.

How to report someone on Facebook web Here are some steps you can follow to report someone on the Facebook website: Go to their profile page.

Click on the three horizontal dots icon on the right of the page near the top.

Select Find support or report. You can select between the list of the different issues, which include Hate speech, Nudity or Sexual Content, Violence, Harassment, Unauthorized sales, and Pretending to be something. You can also select Something else if your reason isn’t on the list.

How to report someone on the Facebook app To report someone using the mobile app: Go to their profile.

Tap on the three horizontal dots icon next to the Message button.

button. Select Report Profile .

. Choose from the available list of issues or pick Something else.

FAQs

How do I report someone that is pretending to be me (or someone I know)? Click on the three horizontal dots icon on the right of their profile page. Go to Find support or report and select Pretending to be something.

How do I report someone for harassment? Click on the three horizontal dots icon on the right of their profile page. Go to Report profile and select Harassment.

Does Facebook let someone know who has reported them? No, the other person will not know that you have reported them unless it’s related to copyright infringement.

Why didn't Facebook remove a person/post I reported? Facebook might not remove a person’s profile or post after you report them. If you still see the person’s profile, you have the option to block or unfriend them. If you don’t want to see their posts, tap on the horizontal dots icon to the right of the post and click on Snooze (person) for 30 days.

Can I cancel a report? Yes, if you accidentally report a person, you can cancel it. Click your profile picture at the top right corner and go to Help and support > Support Inbox. You will see a list of your reports here. Click on Cancel report. Be aware that Facebook will allow you to cancel if it has not yet been reviewed.

Can I report someone who is my Facebook friend on mobile? Yes, you can go on their profile, tap on the three horizontal dots icon, then choose Report Profile and select the problem you want to report. Alternatively, you can also unfriend or block the person if you no longer want to be connected.

How do I report a Facebook page? Go to the page, tap or click on the three horizontal dots, and then select Report profile.

What to do if you don't have Facebook and someone is pretending to be you? If you suspect that someone is impersonating you or someone you are responsible for on Facebook and you do not have an account, you can report them using this form. You will be asked to upload your ID and provide the imposter’s profile information.

