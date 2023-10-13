How to block someone on Facebook

There can be various reasons to block a person on Facebook. You may not want to interact with certain people for personal reasons, or someone may be harassing you with pokes or sending you constant spam on the platform. Know that Facebook offers a feature to limit interactions with specific individuals. But if you feel that blocking them is the only solution, we’ll show you how to do it so you can protect your privacy and avoid any unpleasant experiences. Without further ado, we’ll guide you through the steps to block someone on Facebook, and should the need arise, you can easily unblock them later.

How to block someone on the Facebook desktop Once logged into Facebook, find the person’s profile by using the search bar at the top and type their name (or go to their profile if you have a link or if they’re on your News Feed).

Type the username in the search bar

On the person’s profile, click the three dots (⋯) icon below their cover photo and from the drop-down menu, select Block.

Tap on the three dots button Tap on "Block"

A new window will appear; click Confirm to proceed with the block.

Tap on "Confirm" Tap on "Confirm" again

If the person has been harassing or bullying you, you can also report them to Facebook by selecting the Find support and report option in the drop-down menu instead. Facebook will review the report and take appropriate action.

How to block someone on the Facebook mobile app Open the Facebook app on your mobile device and find the profile of the person you want to block. Once you are on the person’s profile, tap on the three dots in the page’s top-right corner below their cover photo.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

From the options on their profile settings page, tap Block.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

A message will appear asking you to confirm your decision. Tap on Block again to proceed.

How to mute someone on Facebook Muting or unfollowing someone on Facebook allows you to limit their visibility on your profile without completely blocking them. This can be helpful in cases where you want to avoid someone’s posts but still want to maintain contact with them on the platform.

First, find a post from the person you want to mute in your newsfeed or from their profile page and tap the three-dot icon on that post. Then, from the options provided, select Snooze for 30 days to temporarily stop seeing their posts or Unfollow to stop seeing their posts but stay friends.

Tap on the three dots button Tap on "Snooze for 30 days" or "Unfollow"

Regardless of your choice, the person will not be notified that you have muted or unfollowed them, and you can still visit their profile and interact with their posts. It is a valuable feature that can help you avoid seeing posts from people while maintaining a connection with them on the platform.

How to take a break from someone on Facebook Locate the person’s profile, click the three dots (⋯) icon and from the menu, select Block.

Tap on the three dots button Tap on "Block"

Click the blue-highlighted Take a Break button, where you’ll find these options: See less of their profile: to hide their posts and tags. Limit their access to your posts and tags: to add them to your restricted list to hide your posts to them. Edit who can see past posts: to manage the visibility of past posts, including photos and tags. Choose the one that suit your need.

Click the "Take a Break" button Select the desired option

FAQs

What happens when you block someone on Facebook? Blocking someone on Facebook prevents them from viewing your profile, sending you messages, or interacting with you on the platform. They will not be able to find you in Facebook searches, and any mutual friends cannot tag you in posts.

Does someone know when you block them on Facebook? When you block someone, they are not notified of the action. However, they may realize they have been blocked if they cannot find your profile or interact with you on the platform.

How to know if someone blocked you on Facebook To check if someone has blocked you, here are some indicators: you no longer see their posts in your News Feed, their profile doesn’t appear when you search their name in the Facebook search bar, you can’t send them a direct message via Facebook Messenger, or their profile is not visible in the friend lists of mutual friends.

Does blocking someone on Facebook unfriend them? Yes, blocking someone on Facebook will automatically unfriend them.

Why can't I block someone on Facebook? There may be several reasons why you are unable to block someone, such as technical issues, privacy settings, or the person may have already been blocked. Sometimes, you may need to report the person to Facebook beforehand.

How to find blocked list on Facebook? To access your blocked list, start by clicking on your profile and then navigate to Settings and privacy followed by Settings and select Privacy. In the left-side menu, choose Blocking and within the Block users section, click on Edit. Here, you can either See your blocked list to unblock specific users or Add someone to your block list.

Comments