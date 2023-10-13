How to snooze or mute someone on Facebook

As you start using Facebook and gain more friends, you may receive more notifications as they discover the poke feature. These can come from Messenger chats or new Facebook posts. You might get tired of hearing Facebook notifications often. So, one way to solve this problem is to find out where these notifications are coming from and stop them at the source. Let’s discuss how to snooze or mute somebody on Facebook.

How to unfollow someone on Facebook

How to mute someone on Facebook Messenger

How to snooze someone on Facebook (without them knowing, of course) If you wish to snooze someone, you can only do it from one of their posts in your news feed. Attempting to snooze them using a post on their profile won’t work. If you don’t see their posts in your feed, there’s no need to snooze them – they’re already not dominating your timeline. Additionally, snoozing lasts only 30 days, after which you must snooze them again.

Unsnoozing someone is possible by going to Settings & privacy > News Feed > Snooze.

Snooze someone on desktop In your news feed (on the homepage), find one of the posts of the person you want to snooze.

Click the three horizontal dots ( ᐧᐧᐧ ) button located in the upper right corner of the post.

) button located in the upper right corner of the post. Then, select Snooze [their name] for 30 days .

. If you accidentally snooze someone, you can simply click on the Undo button at the right corner of their snoozed post to reverse the process.

Click the three-dots button Select "Snooze for 30 days" Select "Undo" if you didn't mean it

Snooze someone on mobile In your news feed (on the homepage), find a post of the person you want to snooze.

Tap on the three horizontal dots ( ᐧᐧᐧ ) button in the upper right corner of the post.

) button in the upper right corner of the post. Then, select Snooze [their name] for 30 days.

Tap on three horizontal dots button Select "Snooze [their name] for 30 days" Snoozed post

How to unfollow someone on Facebook Unfollowing someone completely removes that person from your feed from that point on. Any new activity from that user, be it a post or share, will not appear in your feed.

Unfollow someone on desktop There are two main ways to unfollow someone on Facebook when using the platform on a computer. On the website, if you come across a post by the person you want to unfollow, you can do so from the same menu used for snoozing (three horizontal dots (ᐧᐧᐧ) button on their post > select Unfollow)

Alternatively, you can unfollow them directly from their profile. Go to their Facebook profile by clicking on their name on a post or by searching for their name in the search bar.

Click the Friends button.

button. Select Unfollow.

Click on the Profile's name Click the "Friends" button Select "Unfollow"

Unfollow someone on mobile In the Facebook app, go to the profile of the person you want to unfollow by tapping on their name on a post or by searching for their name in the search bar.

Tap on the Friends button underneath their profile picture.

button underneath their profile picture. Select Unfollow.

Tap on the name on the post Tap on the "Friends" button Select "Unfollow"

How to mute a conversation on Facebook Messenger Muting a conversation doesn’t mean messages won’t be sent. However, you won’t be notified of any new messages sent in that conversation. As such, you are essentially muting notifications for a conversation rather than muting the ongoing conversation itself.

Mute a conversation on desktop In your conversation on Facebook, click the other user’s name.

From the subsequent dropdown, select Mute notifications.

Click on their profile name on the chat box Select "Mute notifications" button

Mute a conversation on mobile Launch the Facebook Messenger app on your device.

Open the conversation you want to mute.

Tap the small i button in the top right of the screen.

button in the top right of the screen. Tap the Mute button underneath their profile picture.

button underneath their profile picture. Articulate exactly what you want to mute: message notifications, call notifications, or both.

Open the conversation you want to mute Tap on the information button Tap on "Mute" Select your muting preference

How do you know if you're muted on Messenger? There’s no alert to show if you’ve been muted or not.

Can I still see messages from someone I've muted on Messenger? When you mute someone on Messenger, you’ll still get their messages, but your phone won’t send a notification.

How long does muting a conversation on Messenger last? Messenger offers you the option to mute a conversation for a specified duration, set by your preferences or until you decide to change it.

What happens when I mute a conversation on Messenger? When you mute a conversation on Messenger, a barred bell icon appears next to it, and your notifications are turned off when someone sends a message. The conversation is unchanged, and you can undo it whenever you want.

