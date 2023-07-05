How to remove the login password in Windows 10 for quicker access

Microsoft’s Windows 10 is a popular platform for its enhanced security and user-friendly interface. Still, at times, the need to enter a password every time you log in can be tiresome. Whether you’re using your personal computer where security isn’t a major concern or simply prefer convenience over password protection, this guide will show you how to remove the login password in Windows 10 and automate the login process.

QUICK ANSWER To remove the login password in Windows 10, navigate to the User Accounts settings through the "netplwiz" command, uncheck the box labeled Users must enter a username and password to use this computer, and confirm your decision. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to disable the Windows 10 password and log in automatically

How to disable the Windows 10 local account password and log in automatically

How to disable the Windows 10 password and log in automatically Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialogue box.

to open the dialogue box. Type “netplwiz” in the box and hit Enter . This will open the User Accounts window.

. This will open the window. In the User Accounts window, you will see a list of all users registered on your PC. Select your user account.

To disable the password, uncheck the box that says Users must enter a username and password to use this computer and click Apply.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

A new window will appear, asking for your password to confirm the changes. Type in your current password and click OK.

Restart your computer to check if the changes have taken effect. Your computer should now log in automatically without prompting for a password.

How to disable the Windows 10 local account password and log in automatically Open the Settings app by pressing the Windows key + I.

Navigate to Accounts > Sign-in options.

Under Password , click on Change .

, click on . Enter your current password and click Next.

In the next window, leave all the password fields blank and click Next.

Click Finish to complete the process. This will remove your local account password. Now you know how to remove the login password in Windows 10 for more straightforward access. Just remember, while it’s convenient, disabling the password should be done in a secure environment to protect your data.

