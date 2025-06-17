Act fast: Grab a renewed Pixel 8 Pro for as low as $335

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, it can be worth your time taking a look at some slightly older handsets. Of course, the latest models are going to have all of the bells and whistles, but usually, the generation from before isn’t too far behind. More importantly, you can save a lot of money without too much sacrifice if you know where to look. For example, the Pixel 8 Pro is still a terrific device in 2025, and you can get one right now for as low as $335. Buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $335 ($264 off)

This offer is available on the Amazon Renewed Store, and it applies to the 128GB Obsidian and Bay models. Normally, the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro sells for $599, but this deal slashes $264 off of that price tag. You’ll want to keep in mind that these are refurbished devices. The listed condition for this particular deal is “good” and the seller has a 91% positive rating. You can also get an Obsidian model in “excellent” condition for $385 or Bay for $398, but that seller has a 58% positive rating.

There is also a discount on the Porcelain variant, but it doesn’t quite match the deal you’ll get for going with the black or blue colorways. If you’re on the fence, don’t spend too long mulling it over because stock is limited and they are going fast.

For refurbished devices like these, Amazon does allow you to ask for a replacement or refund if the device doesn’t look or work like expected. In that case, you’ll need to make a request within 90 days of receipt.

With the Pixel 8 Pro, you get a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with HDR10+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Along with that, it features a 5,050mAh battery, a Tensor G3 chip, and 128 GB of storage. For the cameras, you’re looking at a 50MP main, 48MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide.

