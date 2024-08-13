Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: Should you upgrade?

Google expanded the number of Pro phones in the Pixel 9 series, and the new naming scheme makes a head-to-head comparison to its predecessor confusing. The Pixel 9 Pro isn’t a direct upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro. For that, you’ll want the Pixel 9 Pro XL. While the XL has a new name, the “standard” Pro is actually the new device in the lineup. The 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are also incredibly similar; it just depends on what size you want. Confused enough? Let’s break things down as we look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro (and 9 Pro XL) vs the Pixel 8 Pro!

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: At a glance The Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro are the same size. The Pixel 9 Pro is much smaller.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers faster wired charging. The 9 Pro and 8 Pro charge at nearly the same speeds.

Both 9 Pro devices come with more RAM than the 8 Pro.

Both 9 Pro devices have brighter displays.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL come with a significantly better front-facing camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro starts at the same price as the Pixel 8 Pro, but the 9 Pro XL is $100 more expensive.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Specs

Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 8 Pro Display

Pixel 9 Pro 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1,280 x 2,856 resolution, 495 PPI, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3,000 nits peak brightness

Pixel 9 Pro XL 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 1,344 x 2,992 resolution, 486 PPI, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3,000 nits peak brightness

Pixel 8 Pro 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2,992 x 1,344 resolution, 489ppi, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness

Processor

Pixel 9 Pro Tensor G4

Pixel 9 Pro XL Tensor G4

Pixel 8 Pro Tensor G3

RAM

Pixel 9 Pro 16GB

Pixel 9 Pro XL 16GB

Pixel 8 Pro 12GB

Storage

Pixel 9 Pro 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Pixel 8 Pro 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Battery

Pixel 9 Pro 4,700mAh

Pixel 9 Pro XL 5,060mAh

Pixel 8 Pro 5,050mAh

Power

Pixel 9 Pro 27W wired charging

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Pixel 9 Pro XL 37W wired charging

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Pixel 8 Pro 30W wired charging

Wireless charging

Battery Share

Cameras

Pixel 9 Pro Rear:

- 50MP wide camera, ƒ/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31" sensor

- 48MP ultrawide

camera, ƒ/1.7, 123-degree FoV, 1/2.55" sensor

- 48MP telephoto

camera, ƒ/2.8, 22-degree FoV, 5x optical zoom, 1/2.55" sensor



Front:

42MP, ƒ/2.2, 103-degree FoV

Pixel 9 Pro XL Rear:

- 50MP wide camera, ƒ/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31" sensor

- 48MP ultrawide

camera, ƒ/1.7, 123-degree FoV, 1/2.55" sensor

- 48MP telephoto

camera, ƒ/2.8, 22-degree FoV, 5x optical zoom, 1/2.55" sensor



Front:

42MP, ƒ/2.2, 103-degree FoV

Pixel 8 Pro Rear:

- 50MP wide camera, ƒ/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31" sensor

- 48MP ultrawide

camera, ƒ/1.95, 123-degree FoV, 1/2.55" sensor

- 48MP telephoto

camera, ƒ/2.8, 22-degree FoV, 5x optical zoom, 1/2.55" sensor



Front:

10.5MP, ƒ/2.2, 95-degree FoV

Connectivity

Pixel 9 Pro 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11/be)

Bluetooth 5.3 (dual antenna)

Ultra-wideband chip

Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11/be)

Bluetooth 5.3 (dual antenna)

Ultra-wideband chip

Pixel 8 Pro 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11/be)

Bluetooth 5.3 (dual antenna)

Ultra-wideband chip

Security

Pixel 9 Pro Face Unlock (Class 3)

Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

Titan M2 chip

Pixel 9 Pro XL Face Unlock (Class 3)

Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

Titan M2 chip

Pixel 8 Pro Face Unlock

Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

Titan M2 chip

Durability

Pixel 9 Pro IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 9 Pro XL IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 8 Pro IP68

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Software

Pixel 9 Pro Android 14

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 9 Pro XL Android 14

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 8 Pro Android 14

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Dimensions and weight

Pixel 9 Pro 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm



199g

Pixel 9 Pro XL 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm



221g

Pixel 8 Pro 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm



213g

Colors

Pixel 9 Pro Obsidian

Porcelain

Hazel

Rose Quartz

Pixel 9 Pro XL Obsidian

Porcelain

Hazel

Rose Quartz

Pixel 8 Pro Obsidian

Porcelain

Bay



Getting a small phone usually means compromising on some features and hardware. The Pixel 8, iPhone 15, and Galaxy S24, which headline the category, all come with Pro iterations. The Google Pixel 9 Pro completely flips the script and bolsters a segment that desperately needs it. As such, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with everything the 9 Pro XL has to offer but in the body of the much smaller Pixel 9. Regardless of which Pro you get, they are both solid upgrades over the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 8 Pro

Starting with the displays, there are similar Quad HD displays and 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rates across the board. However, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL get much brighter, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, compared to 2,400 nits of the Pixel 8 Pro. The only other difference is the size. The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are similar, with 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively, while the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen.

The Pixel 9 Pro devices come with an upgraded processor, but the Tensor G4 isn’t enough of an improvement to make a huge difference in everyday performance. What will make a difference is the 16GB of RAM you get with the new Pixels, compared to the 12GB of RAM of the Pixel 8 Pro. The storage options, starting from 128GB and going up to 1TB, remain the same across generations. We opined that 128GB of storage wasn’t enough for the Pixel 8 Pro, and it’s very disappointing to see an unchanged base storage option with the latest Pixels.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Of course, the software experience will be the same, too. While the Pixel 9 series comes with a host of new Gemini features, particularly for the camera, many, if not all, should also be available on the Pixel 8 Pro. In a surprising twist, the Pixel 9 series is launching with Android 14 instead of the latest version as usual, which is a likely byproduct of Google’s changed release cycle. But this means that all three phones should get Android 15 at the same time later this year. Also returning is Google’s seven-year update policy, but despite the same starting point (Android 14), the Pixel 9 series should get one more year of support compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Design, size comparison, and colors

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL Pixel 8 Pro

There’s a distinct difference in the design between the Pixel 9 Pro (and XL) and the Pixel 8 Pro. The side-to-side metallic bar is gone in favor of a pill-shaped camera bump that stops just short of touching the edge. The bar also color-matches the rest of the phone, which gives it a neater, more seamless look. The black visor definitely stands out a lot more on the colorways that aren’t obsidian.

Another change is the flat sides on the new Pixels, which are very iPhone-esque and should improve the handling experience. Overall, the new Pixels just feel better put together than the Pixel 8 Pro. While durability is the same — Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance — the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL seem like they are built to last.

Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 8 Pro

If you’re comfortable with the size of the Pixel 8 Pro, you’ll be right at home with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The two phones are practically identical in terms of dimensions, with the latter actually a touch thinner but slightly heavier, despite the fact that the XL has a 0.1-inch larger display. But if you were hoping for something smaller, the Pixel 9 Pro is the answer to your prayers and is significantly more compact than its larger siblings. And as we said, you get the advantage of a smaller footprint with no compromise in other hardware or features.

Both Pixel 9 Pro’s have the same color options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz. While the Pixel 8 Pro has the standard Obsidian and Porcelain, it also has what remains one of my favorite Pixel colorways, the Bay option. The closest competition this time around is Hazel, but it feels more muted, albeit more professional, than the blue.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Camera

Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 8 Pro

The rear camera hardware is mostly unchanged between generations. The 48MP ultrawide camera gets an improvement, but the 50MP primary shooter and the 48MP telephoto lens are the same. That said, the Pixel 8 Pro was among the best camera phones you could get, and there’s no reason why both the Pixel 9 Pro devices won’t comfortably take its place. Even more so because of the huge upgrade to the front-facing camera, which is now a 42MP shooter on the latest Pixel Pros.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Battery life and charging

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

You also get minor upgrades in the battery department. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has an ever so slightly larger battery compared to the Pixel 8 Pro — 5,060mAh vs 5,050mAh — so your battery life experience should largely be the same.

However, the XL comes with faster 37W wired charging that Google says should give you a 70% charge in just 30 minutes. It’s still way off the fast-charging capabilities of phones like the OnePlus 12, but any move in the right direction is appreciated. That’s unfortunately not the case for the Pixel 9 Pro, though. Not only does it understandably have a smaller battery, but charging is capped at 27W, which is actually a touch slower than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 30W charging.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price and availability

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Pixel 9 Pro: Starts at $999

Starts at $999 Pixel 9 Pro XL: Starts at $1,099 Pixel 8 Pro: Starts at $999

The Pixel 9 Pro starts at the same price as the Pixel 8 Pro did at launch. However, the one-to-one comparison should be to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is $100 more expensive than both. The Pixel 9 Pro XL series was available for pre-order soon after launch on August 13, 2024, from the Google Store and will be on general sale from other retailers on August 22. However, you will have to wait longer for the Pixel 9 Pro, which will be available at some point in September.

The Pixel 8 Pro was released in October 2023, so it’s not even a year old at this point. It’s already cheaper now than it was at launch, and the price should drop even further with the Pixel 9 series now available.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Should you upgrade?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are decent upgrades over the Pixel 8 Pro. You get a faster processor, more RAM, a brighter display, faster charging (with the XL), and a slightly better camera setup. While that sounds great, it’s not enough to justify moving from the Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel 9 Pro XL unless there’s a fantastic trade-in deal. The Pixel 8 Pro is still incredibly capable, and the whole point of seven years of software updates is longevity and should make yearly upgrade cycles a thing of the past.

What is potentially more enticing is the Pixel 9 Pro. The now middle-of-the-pack sibling is a fantastic addition to the “small phone” category that doesn’t get enough attention. You get all the perks of a high-end phone in a compact body, and anyone who wants to move away from a large-screen phone will love the Pixel 9 Pro. However, that’s pretty much the only advantage worth considering when comparing the phone to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Would you upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel 9 Pro? 40 votes Yes 30 % No 70 %

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: FAQ

Are the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro waterproof? Yes. The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 8 Pro come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Do the Samsung Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 8 Pro have wireless charging? Yes, you can wirelessly charge both phones, with up to 23W charging possible with the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen).

Do the Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 8 Pro have an SD card slot? No, neither the Pixel 9 Pro series nor the Pixel 8 Pro has a microSD card slot for expandable storage. You will need to opt for the higher storage options to get more.

Are the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 8 Pro dual SIM and eSIM? Yes, but dual-SIM support comes in the form of one physical SIM and one eSIM or two eSIMs.