Android and iPhone owners can finally text each other securely

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR End-to-end encryption for RCS messaging is rolling out in beta to iPhone users running iOS 26.5.

iPhone owners will need to be on a supported carrier’s network to have access to the feature.

Android owners will need to have the latest version of Google Messages installed.

Android users have long been able to enjoy private conversations over text due to end-to-end encryption (E2EE) on rich communication services (RCS). While this has not been the case for chats between Android and iPhone, Apple added interoperable E2EE for RCS to the recently rolled out iOS 26.5 release candidate. Now the privacy feature is finally here to keep your messages private, regardless of who you’re texting.

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Both Google and Apple announced that E2EE for RCS is rolling out for cross-platform messaging starting today. For Android owners, you’ll need to be using the latest version of Google Messages. Meanwhile, the feature is rolling out in beta for iPhone users running stable iOS 26.5.

The brands point out that not every iPhone will have access to E2EE for RCS. You’ll need to be messaging an iPhone owner who’s using a supported carrier. In the US, this includes AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, Spectrum, Mint Mobile, and more. You can check out the full list of supported US carriers on Apple’s support page.

According to Apple, encryption will be enabled by default and applied to new and existing RCS conversations over time. Just like when securely messaging between Android devices, you should now see the same lock icon on chats with iPhone users. At the same time, iPhone users will know that their conversations are private if they see a new lock icon in their RCS chats.

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