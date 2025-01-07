Razer's Project Ava will analyze your gameplay and offer in-game coaching

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR Razer has announced Project Ava, an AI-powered gaming copilot designed to provide in-game coaching and performance insights.

Project Ava offers real-time advice and game strategies, along with personalized coaching tips and gameplay analysis.

The company has not yet shared a specific launch date for Project Ava’s public availability, but a beta signup is launching today.

AI is coming for your video games — or rather, it’s coming to help you play them better. At CES 2025, Razer pulled back the curtain on Project Ava, an AI-powered gaming assistant that promises to be part esports coach, part strategy guide, and part IT support.

Razer is marketing Project Ava as a gamer’s ultimate sidekick. The AI aims to deliver real-time advice pulled from the brains of pro gamers, acting as a virtual coach that not only critiques your in-game performance but also suggests improvements after the match ends.

We didn’t get to test out Ava for ourselves, but screenshots shared by Razer show Ava keeping tabs on the battlefield in Spectator mode — tracking enemy movements, flagging purchases, etc. Its post-game recap takes things further by praising solid item builds and pointing out lapses in map control. It’s the kind of analysis that might be useful for newer players trying to climb the ranks or seasoned gamers fine-tuning their strategies.

Razer also mentions Ava’s capabilities to serve as an in-game strategist. Whether you’re stuck on a tricky puzzle or need tips for taking down a tough boss, Ava taps into community wisdom and game databases to provide helpful advice without forcing players to pause or tab out of their game. Players can summon Ava in whatever way suits their style — through voice prompts, chatboxes, or overlay windows.

In addition to gameplay coaching, Project Ava doubles as a performance optimizer. One of its more practical features is the ability to tweak hardware settings at the push of a button — boosting frame rates, trimming load times, checking for software updates, and ensuring your rig is running at peak efficiency.

When will Project Ava be available?

While the company didn’t announce any plans for its public availability, a public beta signup is out today. We also saw a teaser video that gave us a peek at how Project Ava works in practice. Ava’s voice is decidedly robotic — futuristic but maybe a little eerie at times. While its gameplay tips feel helpful, much of the advice seemed more like broad reminders than specific, real-time strategies. Think “Watch out for rotations” instead of “Dodge that skill shot now!”

Last year, NVIDIA also announced G-Assist, an AI gaming helper aimed at similar tasks. With such big names in the gaming industry jumping into AI-guided gaming tools, it’s clear this trend is just getting started. But as with any new tech, there are questions. Will tools like Ava and G-Assist make games more accessible, or will they turn competitive matches into AI-versus-AI showdowns? It’ll also be interesting to see the impact of these AI advisors on the cottage industry of game guides and walkthroughs.

