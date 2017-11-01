The wait is nearly over. After months of speculation and rumors, Razer will hold a major media event later today in London. The successful gaming hardware and accessory company is expected to reveal its first entry in the crowded smartphone market during the event.

The event itself will begin at 8 p.m. local time in London at its Science Museum, which is equal to 1 p.m. Pacific time and 4 p.m. Eastern time. If you live in London and were hoping you could attend the event in person, we have some bad news—all tickets for the press conference have been claimed. However, Razer is live-streaming the entire event on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Live for anyone to check out.

Razer has a history of innovation in hardware products, starting with its gaming PC mice over a decade ago. It later expanded its efforts to include keyboards, headphones, and even high-end PC laptops. It has some previous experience with Android devices, too; it launched the Android TV-based Forge TV set top box in 2015.

Speculation about Razer’s move into smartphones began in January when it revealed that it had acquired Nextbit, the creators of the well-reviewed (and since discontinued) Nextbit Robin. In September, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan confirmed that the company had plans to launch “a mobile device specifically geared towards gaming and entertainment” by the end of 2017. Since then, there have been some confirmed and unconfirmed leaks about what that phone might be like in terms of hardware.

It will be very interesting to see if Razer can not only launch a successful smartphone, but if it will also appeal to the hardcore gaming audience. We have seen companies bigger than Razer, including Sony and Nokia, try and fail to launch similar phones in the past.

Will you be watching Razer’s livestream event later today? Do you think you will be purchasing its new smartphone? Let us know what you think in the comments!