Arriving from a collaboration between gaming hardware company Razer, and the folks who brought us the Nextbit Robin, the Razer phone is one of the more exciting Android products on the horizon. It’s a brand new product category for Razer and we’ve caught only a couple of glimpses of it so far, but thanks to a listing on a recent carrier website, we might now know some of its specs.

The Razer phone can be seen on the 3G UK website (as spotted by someone over at Reddit) and is currently shown as out of stock. It features a low-fi product image for the time being — presumably just a placeholder — and is lacking some key details like screen resolution and SoC, but it does have some useful info; check out what’s on offer below.

5.72-inch IGZO display with 120 Hz refresh rate and Wide Colour Gamut (WCG)

Dolby ATMOS sound, dual front-facing speakers and amplifiers (certified by THX)

Dual camera with auto-focus and LED flash (12 MP, F/1.75 wide-angle and 13 MP, F/2.6 zoom camera)

Long-life 4,000 mAh lithium-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

8 GB RAM – enough for the most demanding games and apps

4G Super-Voice

There are some impressive numbers here for enthusiasts, 8 GB of RAM is beyond what most of the current flagship smartphones offer, and a 4,000 mAh battery is on the larger side of the scale, too. Similarly, the THX-certified Dolby ATMOS sound pumping out of dual-speakers is a premium feature that you won’t find on many smartphones — really, this is as close to a true “phablet” as you’re likely to get.

As for what 4G Super-Voice is, 3G UK describes it as a way to help you make calls and send messages in low coverage areas. Here’s an explainer video on it, if you’re interested.

Razer has an announcement coming tomorrow where it is expected to unveil the new Razer Phone. Who’s excited? Let us know in the comments.