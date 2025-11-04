First Android, now Quick Share gets a redesign on Windows

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has redesigned the Quick Share app for Windows.

The tweaked UI now offers an Expressive settings menu along with a tweaked sharing section.

We spotted this redesign in version 1.0.2351.1 of Quick Share for Windows.

Quick Share is the best way to send files between Android phones, but it’s also available on tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs. Now, it looks like Google has recently issued a UI refresh for the PC version of the service.

Colleague Mishaal Rahman spotted the overhauled Quick Share UI for Windows. The most notable change is an Expressive-style settings menu, with boxes grouping settings together (e.g., device name and visibility) and lines dividing each individual entry. The sharing section on the left side of the main menu has also been simplified and now features a header asking “who can share with you.”

The revised UI is rolling out with version 1.0.2351.1 of Quick Share for Windows. However, it’s worth noting that I’m running this version but still haven’t received the redesigned interface. This suggests a staggered release, so you might have to wait a while to see these visual tweaks on your PC.

The Quick Share redesign on Windows comes several months after Google overhauled Quick Share for Android. This overhaul introduced separate receive and send screens. However, the updated Windows app doesn’t take this tabbed approach to sending and receiving files.

