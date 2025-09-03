Android's Quick Share upgrade is here to make file transfers more convenient

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Google’s Quick Share makes it easy to share files between devices wirelessly, whether that’s with another Android device, Windows PC, or Chromebook. Since April, we’ve been aware that Google was working on a major revamp to the UI. That redesign even started rolling out to some devices recently. Now the new UI is finally rolling out widely.

Today, Google officially announced that the redesigned Quick Share is here. When the new UI arrives on your device, you’ll see that there are a few differences that add more functionality to the feature.

One thing that immediately stands out is the new “Receive” and “Send” modes. You’ll be able to toggle back and forth between sending and receiving by going to the bottom of the screen and tapping on the corresponding tabs. Receive will be the default screen you see when you open Quick Share.

On the Receive page, your device’s name is highlighted more prominently than before. You can also allow your profile picture to be visible to your contacts. And requests from other people sending you files will appear here.

As for Send mode, it introduces a file picker option, allowing you to select files directly from Quick Share. You can even select multiple files of different types. After files are selected, you’ll be shown a preview of the media you picked. Google has also added a progress indicator so you can see what percentage of the file has been transferred.

It’s quite a different look for the file-sharing tool. But it’s a redesign that should make using the feature more convenient.

