Quick Share is crashing on Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2; are you affected?

TL;DR Some Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 testers are experiencing Quick Share crashes.

Affected users may see the availability of a Quick Share extension update.

We’re collecting feedback from testers to try and see just how widespread the issue may be.

Last fall, Google scored a major win in its ongoing efforts to break down the walls between Android and iOS users, bringing iPhone-compatible Quick Share to Pixel 10 phones. That was a fantastic start, but there was still a long way to go in terms of expanding compatibility. Earlier this month we saw Google’s efforts begin to bring the upgrade to Pixel 9 phones in Android Canary, and that’s work the company has continued with its more recent Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 release. But as more users give QPR3 Beta 2 a try, we’re discovering some unexpected Quick Share problems.

We first noticed something was up last Friday, when one of our team members reported trouble with their Pixel 10 Pro running QPR3 Beta 2.

A lot of the time, even testing-track Android releases are stable enough for us to use on our primary phones — but that’s far from a certainty, and when you’re running Beta software, you have to be open to the possibility that sometimes, things just aren’t going to work. And right now, for at least some testers, that includes Quick Share.

Importantly, we’re not seeing this problem consistently across all devices. On a Pixel 9a running QPR3 Beta 2, for instance, we’re not experiencing any unexpected crashes.

Maybe the closest we’ve come to narrowing down the scope of the problem arrives via a post in Reddit’s Android Beta sub from user Being_Nabnit last week, where they write about seeing the availability of a Quick Share extension update for their Pixel 9 Pro, but attempting to install it produces an error message.

While the ball is in Google’s court to get to the bottom of this and sort out Quick Share for everyone, we’re still curious: Just how widespread is this? Well, if you’re also testing QPR3 Beta 2, we want to hear from you.

Take a moment to interact with our poll above and let us know if Quick Share’s been smooth sailing for you, or if you’re now running into crashes with QPR3 Beta 2. Especially in the latter case, we’d appreciate it if you could jump down to our comment section below and quickly drop a note telling us what phone you’re using, and what device you were trying to share with. Hopefully that can help us get a better handle on just what’s going wrong.

