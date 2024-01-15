Redmi Note 13 series goes global: Redmi flirts with premium segment

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13 series in global markets.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is the top dog in the series, offering an IP68 rating.

We’ve also got the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G and 5G, as well as the Redmi Note 13 4G and 5G.

The Redmi Note line is one of the most popular cheap smartphone lines in general, offering plenty of bang for your buck. Xiaomi previously launched the Redmi Note 13 series in China and India, and it’s now launched global versions of these devices.

We’ve got a ton of devices this time, namely the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, and Redmi Note 13.

Redmi Note 13 Pro series: What to expect?

Starting with the Pro phones, all three Redmi Note 13 Pro series handsets bring the same triple rear camera system (200MP+8MP+2MP), the same 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout, in-display fingerprint sensors, and 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED screens.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G also share a few features. This includes a 2,712 x 1,220 screen resolution (1,800 nits peak brightness), Gorilla Glass Victus, and eSIM support.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is the star of the show, though. Its standout feature is the IP68 rating, while the rest of the Redmi Note 13 family only offers an IP54 rating.

Other notable Pro Plus features include a Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G brings a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, a 5,100mAh battery, and 67W wired charging. The phone also offers a 3.5mm port, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 5.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G delivers a Helio G99-Ultra chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging, an FHD+ screen (1,300 nits peak brightness), and Gorilla Glass 5. Other notable features include a 3.5mm port, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 5 — no eSIM support here.

Redmi Note 13 range: What about the non-Pro phones?

The two standard Redmi Note 13 models have a lot in common. Expect a similar 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen (120Hz), a 108MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging speeds. Other shared features include a 3.5mm port, microSD support, and Wi-Fi 5. Neither phone offers eSIM capabilities, though.

Otherwise, the Redmi Note 13 5G ships with a Dimensity 6080 chipset, Gorilla Glass 5, a side fingerprint scanner, and Bluetooth 5.3. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 4G brings a Snapdragon 685 chip, Gorilla Glass 3, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Redmi Note 13 series pricing and availability

Xiaomi’s latest mid-range phones are available in Europe, the UK, and Asia. The series launched in India earlier this month, but India only received the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, the Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Note 13 5G.

The base Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has a suggested price of $400, the Note 13 Pro 5G starts at $304, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G starts at $250. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 5G has a starting price of $229, while the 4G model will set you back at least $179.

