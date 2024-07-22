Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
PSA: The Samsung Galaxy Ring works with any Android phone
- There seems to be conflicting information about whether the Galaxy Ring supports non-Samsung phones.
- Samsung told us that the smart ring indeed works with any Android smartphone, but its website states otherwise.
- YouTuber M Brandon Lee posted a video confirming that the ring supports non-Galaxy devices.
Samsung previously told us that the Galaxy Ring works with any Android phone. However, a Samsung website states that the smart ring requires a Galaxy phone. So what’s the truth, then?
Fortunately, YouTuber M Brandon Lee has posted a video on X, indeed showing that the Galaxy Ring works on a non-Samsung Android phone. Check out the clip below.
There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices.This is untrue.All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSI— M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) July 21, 2024
The YouTuber adds that you’ll need to install the Galaxy Wearable app on your non-Samsung phone to connect to the Galaxy Ring. Nevertheless, Lee’s video comes after the Samsung newsroom website stated that the smart ring requires a Galaxy phone. The website wasn’t referring to a specific feature, either. Check out the screenshot below.
In any event, it’s clear from the video that the Galaxy Ring doesn’t require a Samsung phone. But you do need a Galaxy device if you want features like Find My Ring functionality, your Energy Score, and Wellness Tips.