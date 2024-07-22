PSA: The Samsung Galaxy Ring works with any Android phone

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR There seems to be conflicting information about whether the Galaxy Ring supports non-Samsung phones.

Samsung told us that the smart ring indeed works with any Android smartphone, but its website states otherwise.

YouTuber M Brandon Lee posted a video confirming that the ring supports non-Galaxy devices.

Samsung previously told us that the Galaxy Ring works with any Android phone. However, a Samsung website states that the smart ring requires a Galaxy phone. So what’s the truth, then?

Fortunately, YouTuber M Brandon Lee has posted a video on X, indeed showing that the Galaxy Ring works on a non-Samsung Android phone. Check out the clip below.

There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices. This is untrue. All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSI — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) July 21, 2024

The YouTuber adds that you’ll need to install the Galaxy Wearable app on your non-Samsung phone to connect to the Galaxy Ring. Nevertheless, Lee’s video comes after the Samsung newsroom website stated that the smart ring requires a Galaxy phone. The website wasn’t referring to a specific feature, either. Check out the screenshot below.

In any event, it’s clear from the video that the Galaxy Ring doesn’t require a Samsung phone. But you do need a Galaxy device if you want features like Find My Ring functionality, your Energy Score, and Wellness Tips.

