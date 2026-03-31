Want to ditch Google Workspace? Proton just launched a fully encrypted alternative

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Proton is bundling its entire privacy suite into Proton Workspace, combining email, docs, VPN, password manager, AI, and encrypted video calls in one package.

Unlike Zoom or Google Meet, Proton Meet uses the open-source MLS protocol for default end-to-end encryption.

You don’t need to sign up or hand over your email to use Proton Meet. Just generate a link to host or join a call instantly.

Proton, a Swiss software company, is bringing all its privacy-focused tools together into a single bundle. The new package includes encrypted video calls that work without needing an account.

You’ve probably been told Zoom and Google Meet are secure enough. But what does that really mean? They might be fine for chatting with friends, but not for business meetings about finances, doctor-patient talks, or journalists protecting sources.

Additionally, major technology companies now acknowledge using audio, video, and chat data for AI training, making their privacy assurances less reliable.

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Enter Proton Workspace. Many people know Proton for its encrypted email service, which has 100 million users, and its VPN. Now, Proton is offering everything together: Mail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Pass (a password manager), Lumo AI, and the new Proton Meet, all in one subscription. It’s similar to Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, but here, end-to-end encryption is standard.

Zoom and Google Meet do offer encryption, but it’s not the same. Proton Meet uses the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol, which is open-source and end-to-end encrypted by default. Ideally, this means that even if Proton’s servers are compromised, no one can access your calls. There are no logs, no backdoors, and no fine print about using your data to improve models.

You also don’t need a Proton account to host or join a call. Just create a link, share it, and anyone can join. There’s no signup, no data collection, and no tracking. This makes it much easier than Zoom and is especially helpful for activists, dissidents, or anyone who wants a private video chat without sharing their email address.

Proton Meet lets up to 50 people join a call for free, with calls limited to one hour. If you need more, the Meet Professional plan costs $7.99 per user each month. The full Workspace Standard suite is $12.99 per month, billed annually.

Proton Meet is now available on the web, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can schedule meetings directly in Proton Calendar or in Google or Microsoft calendars if you use them as well.

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