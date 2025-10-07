Prime deal: Score the Samsung Galaxy Ring at only $279.99

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

For all the wearable fans out there, there’s an exciting offer on the Samsung Galaxy Ring for the next day or two. It’s featured in this month’s Prime Day deals for just $279.99. That’s a neat 30% off the regular $399.99 price, marking an all-time low price for the highly rated smart ring.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring combines fashion with functionality. It features integrated fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and cycle tracking, all accessible through Samsung Health. What sets it apart is the AI-powered Energy Score designed to help you better understand your day-to-day energy levels.

Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, and some basic controls for your smartphone. Designed for 24/7 wear.

Battery life ranges from six to seven days, depending on the ring size you choose, making it ideal for those who prefer not to charge frequently. Crafted from lightweight titanium, the ring offers IP68 water-resistance, ensuring durability during most activities.

It’s exclusively available to Prime subscribers, so if you’re not a member yet, it’s a good time to consider signing up to take advantage of these deals. A 30-day trial is available if you’d like to try it out without committing right away.

