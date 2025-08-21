Pre-ordering the Pixel 10 or Pixel Watch 4? Read this before checking out

However, while pre-orders for everything went live simultaneously on August 20, not everything is shipping and hitting store shelves at the same time. Depending on which new Pixel you pre-order, you may receive it as early as next week … or you could be waiting until October.

If you’re planning on pre-ordering any of the new Pixels, or if you already did, here’s what you need to know about when you’ll actually get your hands on your new Google hardware.

What do you think about Google's pre-order/shipping times for the Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4? 18 votes They don't bother me at all. 39 % I don't love it, but it's not the end of the world. 17 % So annoying! 50 days between pre-order and regular sales? Come on, Google. 44 % Other (let us know in the comments). 0 %

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL ship in August

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google has split its new devices into two release batches, with the first shipping on August 28. The good news is that almost all of the Pixel 10 models are included in that first wave, those being: Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL These three Pixel 10 phones will hit store shelves on August 28, and if you pre-order any of the above models, they should be delivered on or around that date as well.

An eight-day window between pre-orders and shipping times is a remarkably quick turnaround, and it’s nice that Google isn’t making us wait too long to get our hands on its latest smartphones. The only downside is that it means you only have about a week to take advantage of any pre-order promotions, but I think that’s a perfectly fine sacrifice to make.

It’s also worth noting that the new Moonstone color for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 follows this same schedule, with pre-orders beginning on August 20 and regular sales beginning on August 28.

Google’s other Pixel hardware doesn’t ship until October

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

That’s great news if you’re pre-ordering the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL. But what about Google’s other new Pixel hardware? That’s where your patience will be tested.

Despite pre-orders going live at the same time on August 20, the following products won’t ship and hit store shelves until October 9: Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Buds 2a Instead of an eight-day pre-order window like we have for the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a are all subject to a 50-day waiting period between when pre-orders go live and when regular sales begin. If you ask me, that’s ridiculous.

While I can understand Google needing more time to get a folding phone like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold ready for the masses, the extra-long wait for the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a is especially annoying. I imagine that many people pre-ordering the Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro are also pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. In that scenario, you’ll have your new phone for well over a month before you can use it with the accessories you bought for it — and that’s not a good feeling.

Google is getting better, but there’s still room to improve

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If this jumbled release sounds familiar, that’s because this isn’t the first time Google has done this. Google did the same thing with the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 last year, and that setup was even more confusing.

Google had four different release windows last year. Following August 13 pre-orders, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL were the first phones to ship on August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold began shipping to customers on September 4. The Pixel Watch 3 was finally released on September 10, and regular sales of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 didn’t start until September 26.

Google certainly made progress by reducing its staggered release strategy to two batches instead of four, but the setup we have this year still isn’t ideal — especially since the time between this year’s August 20 pre-orders and October 9 ship date is longer than any of last year’s releases.

I’ll take the improvement, but I also hope that this is the last year Google handles its pre-orders like this. It may not be the end of the world, but it still sours what should otherwise be an exciting time to be a Pixel fan.

