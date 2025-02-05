You have a few more days to pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S25 phone and get a free gift card!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We know many of you are getting a Samsung Galaxy S25 series phone right away. While actual discounts likely won’t come anytime soon, some deals already get you nice freebies. Here’s the most interesting one: if you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, or Galaxy S25 Ultra, you can get a free gift card of up to $200.

These gift card offers are available from Amazon. Best Buy also offers free gift cards if you prefer. The only difference is that the Galaxy S25 pre-order only gets you a $50 gift card, which is half the $100 gift card Amazon offers for pre-ordering the same device. Aside from the base model, the Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra included gift cards are for the same amounts.

Which Samsung Galaxy S25 should you get? We know picking the right Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone can be challenging. These are all great, but they are made for different types of users. Let’s help you make up your mind!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The full package

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The full package

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best Sammy has to offer. This device makes no sacrifices, and it is also the most expensive, starting at $1,299.99. That’s quite a bit of cash, but at least you’ll get a $200 gift card you could use for extra accessories or anything else you need.

A high price comes with a premium experience. This device will be slowed down by nearly nothing. It comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. You can also upgrade to 16GB of RAM in some markets.

You’ll get a fabulous set of specs across the board. The display is large at 6.9 inches, and it features a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Another benefit of this larger screen is that you’ll be able to really enjoy the S Pen, which adds a whole layer of interaction with your device. If you care for stylus input, this is the only device in the Galaxy S25 series that comes with an S Pen.

This model also has the most capable camera system in the Galaxy S25 series. The primary camera has a 200MP sensor, while the ultrawide and periscope shooters clock in at 50MP, and there’s another 10MP telephoto camera. We’ve yet to test these, but knowing Samsung, we’re almost sure this phone will make it to our list of the best camera phones.

This one comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which you can charge at 45W wired or 25W using Qi2 wireless charging. Of course, like all other devices on this list, the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets an industry-leading seven-year update promise.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: A great balance

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: A great balance

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra a bit too much for your needs? We can agree that it is a bit overkill, and maybe something like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus offers a better balance between experience and price. We did mention that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus offered the best experience and price for most users last year, and while we can’t pass judgment quite yet, the same will likely be true with the Galaxy S25 Plus.

This device is $999.99. It is not cheap, but it is much more reasonable for a high-end flagship phone. What do you sacrifice for a $300 price cut? Well, for starters, it has no S Pen. The display is smaller at 6.7 inches, but it still gets the same specs with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera quality is slightly reduced, offering a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. Its battery is also smaller at 4,900mAh, and wireless charging is downgraded to 15W.

Otherwise, the phone is a high-end device. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM, it still delivers amazing performance.

The obvious difference is that it will not come with an S Pen, but the device is fantastic if you can live without the stylus. It still gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, so performance will be nearly as stunning. Of course, you still get that beloved seven-year update promise!

Samsung Galaxy S25: For those who like smaller phones and more savings

Samsung Galaxy S25: For those who like smaller phones and more savings

Most people ignore the lower-end models of the Galaxy S series, but I would personally pick this one. Not many of us need that much to be happy with a phone, and the simplicity of the Samsung Galaxy S25 may be more enticing to many of you.

For starters, this is a more pocketable handset, and many of us prefer smaller phones. It’s also much more affordable at $799.99; you all know how much I like saving money! Despite the smaller size and lower price point, the Galaxy S25 is still an awesome high-end smartphone.

Performance won’t be hindered, as this model still carries a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and 12 GB of RAM. It’s just as powerful as the rest.

The display is smaller at 6.2 inches and is the only model with a Full HD resolution. That said, the Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel will still look fabulous and keep the 120HZ refresh rate.

The camera system is the same as the one you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. It does, however, have a smaller 4,000mAh battery, and charging speeds are reduced to 25W wired and 15W wireless.

Otherwise, the design, performance, and general high-end experience are nice to have at a lower price point. And, of course, it still gets a seven-year update promise. Remember, you only have a few days until these phones are released, on February 7, 2025. These free gift card offers shouldn’t be available after the pre-order period ends, so act quickly.

