Poll: What channels would make you cancel YouTube TV if they disappeared?

YouTube TV is the market leader in live TV streaming, with the most popular, and one of the most expensive, subscription services. The platform is estimated to have more than 10 million subscribers, and costs $83 per month. The high price understandably results in consumer frustration when major channels disappear from YouTube TV during negotiations — something that has already happened multiple times in 2025.

This time, YouTube TV fans are noticing that all Disney content is unavailable as of October 30, when their contract expired. A whopping 21 channels immediately disappeared from the platform, including big names like ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic. You might not know that most of your favorite channels are consolidated under just a few media companies. That means when YouTube TV fails to reach a deal with the largest brands, an entire chunk of channels go dark.

Disney channels

ABC

ABC News Live

ACC Network

Baby TV Español (Spanish Plan)

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

ESPN

ESPN Deportes (Spanish Plan)

ESPN2

ESPNNews ESPNU

Freeform

FX

FXM

FXX

Localish

Nat Geo

Nat Geo Mundo (Spanish Plan)

Nat Geo Wild

SEC Network

Paramount channels

BET

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

MTV

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon Nicktoons

Paramount Network

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

TeenNick

TVLand

VH1

NBCUniversal channels

Bravo

CNBC

E!

Golf Channel

MSNBC

NBC NBC True CRMZ

Oxygen True Crime

Syfy

Telemundo

Universo

USA

Fox channels

Big 10 Network

FOX

Fox Business

Fox Deportes (Spanish Plan)

Fox News Fox Soul

Fox Weather

FS1

FS2

Warner Bros. Discovery channels

Adult Swim

Animal Planet

Cartoon Network

CNN

Discovery Channel

Food Network

HGTV

Investigation Discovery

Magnolia Network Motor Trend

Oprah Winfrey Network

Science Channel

TBS

TLC

TNT

Travel Channel

truTV

Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

AMC Networks channels

All Reality WE TV

AMC

AMC Thrillers

American Crimes

BBC America Independent Film Channel

Portlandia IFC

Stories by AMC

SundanceTV

WE tv

Your essential YouTube TV channels YouTube TV offers more than 100 live TV channels at full strength, but that number can quickly dwindle if the streamer can’t come to terms with the six largest media companies. Disney, Paramount, Fox, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, and AMC Networks represent over 50 channels on YouTube TV combined. So, which collection of channels do you consider essential on YouTube TV?

What are the YouTube TV channels you couldn't live without? 34 votes Disney 74 % Paramount 6 % NBCUniversal 6 % Fox 12 % Warner Bros. Discovery 0 % AMC Networks 3 %

Most of us probably think of YouTube TV channels individually, until a content rights battle serves as a reminder that many of them are linked. What’s your favorite YouTube TV channel, and would you unsubscribe if that one channel went dark? Let us know in the comments.

