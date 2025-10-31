Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Poll: What channels would make you cancel YouTube TV if they disappeared?
1 hour ago
YouTube TV is the market leader in live TV streaming, with the most popular, and one of the most expensive, subscription services. The platform is estimated to have more than 10 million subscribers, and costs $83 per month. The high price understandably results in consumer frustration when major channels disappear from YouTube TV during negotiations — something that has already happened multiple times in 2025.
This time, YouTube TV fans are noticing that all Disney content is unavailable as of October 30, when their contract expired. A whopping 21 channels immediately disappeared from the platform, including big names like ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic. You might not know that most of your favorite channels are consolidated under just a few media companies. That means when YouTube TV fails to reach a deal with the largest brands, an entire chunk of channels go dark.
Disney channels
- ABC
- ABC News Live
- ACC Network
- Baby TV Español (Spanish Plan)
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes (Spanish Plan)
- ESPN2
- ESPNNews
- ESPNU
- Freeform
- FX
- FXM
- FXX
- Localish
- Nat Geo
- Nat Geo Mundo (Spanish Plan)
- Nat Geo Wild
- SEC Network
Paramount channels
- BET
- CBS
- CBS Sports Network
- CMT
- Comedy Central
- MTV
- Nick Jr.
- Nickelodeon
- Nicktoons
- Paramount Network
- Pop
- Smithsonian Channel
- TeenNick
- TVLand
- VH1
NBCUniversal channels
- Bravo
- CNBC
- E!
- Golf Channel
- MSNBC
- NBC
- NBC True CRMZ
- Oxygen True Crime
- Syfy
- Telemundo
- Universo
- USA
Fox channels
- Big 10 Network
- FOX
- Fox Business
- Fox Deportes (Spanish Plan)
- Fox News
- Fox Soul
- Fox Weather
- FS1
- FS2
Warner Bros. Discovery channels
- Adult Swim
- Animal Planet
- Cartoon Network
- CNN
- Discovery Channel
- Food Network
- HGTV
- Investigation Discovery
- Magnolia Network
- Motor Trend
- Oprah Winfrey Network
- Science Channel
- TBS
- TLC
- TNT
- Travel Channel
- truTV
- Turner Classic Movies (TCM)
AMC Networks channels
- All Reality WE TV
- AMC
- AMC Thrillers
- American Crimes
- BBC America
- Independent Film Channel
- Portlandia IFC
- Stories by AMC
- SundanceTV
- WE tv
Your essential YouTube TV channels
YouTube TV offers more than 100 live TV channels at full strength, but that number can quickly dwindle if the streamer can’t come to terms with the six largest media companies. Disney, Paramount, Fox, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, and AMC Networks represent over 50 channels on YouTube TV combined. So, which collection of channels do you consider essential on YouTube TV?
What are the YouTube TV channels you couldn't live without?
Most of us probably think of YouTube TV channels individually, until a content rights battle serves as a reminder that many of them are linked. What’s your favorite YouTube TV channel, and would you unsubscribe if that one channel went dark? Let us know in the comments.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.