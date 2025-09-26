Poll: Do you care if your phone scratches easily?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The iPhone 17 Pro’s “scratchgate” controversy has yet again reminded us of the importance of using cases with phones. If you haven’t noticed, hordes of users have observed scuff marks on iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max demo units across multiple retail stores, just hours after they were made available last week.

Naturally, if you were hoping to buy the new Pro models (as I was), you’re likely to feel concerned about making a $1,000 purchase (I certainly do!). Even if you do choose to move ahead, caution is likely to follow when using the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max every day.

Or do you feel that scratching part of the everyday wear while using your phone, and one cannot expect the phone to feel like it did on day one throughout its life? We’d love to know what you think, which is why we’re asking our readers if they believe it’s okay for the iPhone 17 Pro — or any new phone, for that matter — to scratch with use. Pick your preferred option in the poll below.

Do you care if your phone scratches easily or is it just part of daily use? 48 votes I do care — A LOT! 71 % I'm only slightly bothered 13 % I deal with it because I can't use a case 0 % I don't care 15 % No, I'll use a case and won't be bothered anymore 2 % Anything else (comment below!) 0 %

In the iPhone 17 Pro’s case specifically, while the new anodized aluminum at the root of these easily scratchable surfaces could be believed to cause these scratches, experts at iFixit have revealed the real issue. After examining the scratches under a microscope, it was revealed that the chips are not from the actual aluminum metal, but rather from the anodization layer that breaks off at sharp corners. This happens especially at the edge of the iPhone 17 Pro’s newly introduced camera island.

However, Apple has contended that and claimed its anodized layer “exceeds the industry standard.”

Apple has clarified that the marks are not scratches but just deposits from other surfaces. It has further added that this residue can be wiped off the back of the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite Apple’s assurance, real-life usage may yield different results, and this has already been demonstrated by YouTuber JerryRigEverything, who noted that while the back easily resists scratches, the edges of the camera island are particularly prone to peeling off. This is a particular concern for people who carry their phones in the same pocket as their keys — which is most of us — but prefer not to use a case.

Thanks to my faith in my clumsiness, I cannot use a phone without a case, and have a higher chance of surviving minor scratches if I gather the courage to buy the iPhone 17 Pro after this fiasco. But not everyone will!

And if you’re like me, I would love to hear from you how you would deal with the situation. The comments are open below!

