iPhone 17 Pro's 'scratchgate' is a lesson in design for Android

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are facing a “scratchgate” controversy due to widespread scratches on demo units.

The issue is not the return to aluminum as a build material, but a design flaw in the sharp-edged camera plateau.

This “spalling” damage should serve as a warning to Android brands who might try to copy the design.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air. While the Air is grabbing a lot of headlines for its slim physique, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are also in the news for their “scratchgate” controversy. Demo units in Apple Stores worldwide have been spotted with scratches on the phone’s frame. Now, we better understand what’s happening with the iPhone 17 Pro’s scratch resistance, and why Android brands should not copy the large camera plateau.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

iFixit tore down the iPhone 17 Pro to peek at its internals, but it also spent some time trying to scratch the phone and put it under a microscope.

The report notes that the anodization layer on top of the aluminum body is brittle, which isn’t an issue on the flat surfaces of the iPhone 17 Pro, as most scratches are shallow and don’t cut through to the bare metal. We know from YouTuber Zack ‘JerryRigEverything’ Nelson’s durability test that most of the scratches you would have seen on the demo units are most likely just a deposit layer from the object trying to scratch the device. You should be able to wipe such deposits with a cloth.

However, iFixit notes that the anodized layer flakes away on sharp corners, specifically like the edge of the camera bump (which Apple calls the “camera plateau”), echoing concerns pointed out by Nelson. This flaking damage to the metal is called “spalling.”

However, unlike popular belief, the report notes that the problem with the iPhone 17 Pro isn’t the switch from aluminum to titanium. While titanium oxide is a little harder than aluminum oxide (the oxide layer is a protective layer added onto a metal surface through anodization), it doesn’t explain the spalling.

The report insists that the issue with the iPhone 17 Pro is the shape of the camera bump. The sharp edge of the camera bump doesn’t allow the anodized layer to adhere as evenly as the rest of the phone. Even if the oxide layer were made thicker to shore up the edge, the result would be the same, or even worse.

The only way to counteract this spalling damage is to avoid a relatively sharp corner and opt for a gradual curve.

Android brands should not copy the iPhone 17 Pro’s sharp and metallic camera plateau There’s a big lesson here for Android brands, many of whom will inevitably rush to copy the iPhone 17 Pro’s switch to an aluminum frame and the large camera plateau. The aluminum frame is fine, and many Android brands already use it on their flagships. Those who have switched to titanium can also switch back to aluminum for its weight, cost, and thermal benefits.

However, Android brands should be wary of copying the iPhone 17 Pro’s design, specifically the large metal camera plateau. If they do so, and we all know some of them will do it anyway, customers should protect such phones with proper cases that can cover the sharp edge of the camera island. Better yet, customers should vote with their wallets for sane and logical phone designs.

Follow