Poll: Do you think Google Assistant has gotten better or worse over the years?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Google Assistant is the default assistant on most Android phones, and it’s been around since 2016. But do you think it’s gotten better or worse over the years?

That’s the topic of our featured poll today. So go ahead and vote in our survey, and leave a comment at the bottom of the article if you’d like to explain your answer. Just to clarify, we’re talking about the standard Assistant rather than Assistant with Bard, which promises a major step up in capabilities.

Has Google Assistant gotten better or worse over the years? 345 votes It's gotten better 22 % It's gotten worse 42 % It's about the same 23 % I'm not sure 12 %

We can totally understand if you feel Google Assistant has gotten worse since its introduction. There have been anecdotal reports that Assistant has flubbed commands and tasks it could previously handle.

Then again, Google has brought a host of new features and abilities to Assistant over the years. So we can see why you’d say it’s improved over time.

