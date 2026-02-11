Google finally sorts out those confusing Play system updates from November

Right now, Android testers everywhere are getting ready for their first taste of Google’s Android 17 Beta . Ahead of that landing, though, we’ve just spotted Google delivering its fix for one really weird glitch that saw Android dialing back its January 2026 Google Play system update to November of last year.

We normally expect updates to arrive sequentially, but earlier this month we noticed a spate of reports from users who were seeing their Google Play system update status wind the clock back to November 2025. Initially, it wasn’t clear if Google was actually moving back to an older update, or if the latest one was just labeled incorrectly. Late last week, the company confirmed the nature of the error with us:

“We are aware that some users are seeing an outdated “Google Play system update” date. This is a display-only issue. It does not affect device performance or security. We appreciate your patience and feedback as we work on a fix to ensure the labeling accurately reflects your current version.”

That fix appears to be rolling out now.