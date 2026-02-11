Cinnamon Bun is baking: Google confirms Android 17 Beta 1 is coming soon

TL;DR Google says Android 17 Beta 1 will arrive soon, following the final Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 patch.

Devices still enrolled in the Android Beta Program will automatically receive Android 17 Beta 1.

Users who want the stable Android 16 QPR3 update must opt out of the beta program.

Google has confirmed that Android 17 Beta 1 is coming soon, marking the start of the next Android beta cycle. The announcement came alongside the release of what Google calls the final Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 patch.

According to Google, Android 17 Beta 1 will build on top of the Android 16 QPR platform release and will include the latest bug fixes along with improvements to system stability and performance.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you won’t need to do anything, and the update will roll out automatically once it goes live.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

This also means Android’s development calendar is rolling right on schedule, with Google smoothly transitioning from quarterly platform refinements to its next major OS version.

What Android beta users need to know right now Google also outlined some important steps for users currently running Android 16 QPR3 beta builds.

If you want to receive the final stable Android 16 QPR3 release, you’ll need to opt out of the beta program before Android 17 Beta 1 hits your device. Staying enrolled in the beta program means your phone will jump straight to Android 17 Beta 1 instead.

There is a way to leave the beta program without wiping your data, but the timing matters. Google says users should opt out, then ignore the downgrade OTA (which will be clearly labeled as “Downgrade”), and simply wait for the public Android 16 QPR3 release. Installing the downgrade OTA will wipe your device, as usual.

Once you install Android 17 Beta builds, the next data-wipe-free exit window won't be until late in the Android 17 beta cycle.

Things get trickier if Android 17 Beta 1 is already offered to your phone. In that case, you’ll need to opt out first, avoid installing both the Android 17 update and the downgrade OTA, and then wait for the stable Android 16 QPR3 build to arrive.

Google also notes that once you install Android 17 Beta builds, the next data-wipe-free exit window won’t be until late in the Android 17 beta cycle, currently expected around June 2026.

While Google hasn’t officially revealed Android 17’s dessert codename yet, we previously revealed that it’s Cinnamon Bun. The company has confirmed that the platform release is internally tracked as “26Q2,” pointing to a second-quarter 2026 timeline for the stable release.

