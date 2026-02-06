Google explains why your Play system update says it's from 2025

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Android owners installing Google Play system updates noticed their software date rolling back to November from January.

Google now characterizes the appearance of that November date as a “display-only” issue.

Google is working to fix the update so it starts showing the correct date.

Software updates are supposed to be pretty straightforward, right? A new one comes out, we install it, and we’re running the latest and greatest code — until the next update arrives, anyway. But the path we’re walking is always supposed to be a forward one — version numbers get higher and higher, and release dates push further and further out. Right now, though, a whole lot of Android users are confused as their phones “update” from January 2026 to November 2025. And now Google is finally starting to explain what happened.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Earlier this week, we started noticing reports from Android users who installed what sure appeared to be Google’s latest Play system update, only to find that the seemingly new release claimed to come from November of last year.

While sometimes one of these updates might hit users a little behind schedule, they still tend to arrive in order, leaving us wondering what was going on here. Did Google redeploy an old update to fix something a more recent release may have broken?

We reached out to Google at the time, and have now heard back, with a spokesperson explaining to us: “We are aware that some users are seeing an outdated “Google Play system update” date. This is a display-only issue. It does not affect device performance or security. We appreciate your patience and feedback as we work on a fix to ensure the labeling accurately reflects your current version.” While not quite getting into the specifics we might love to hear, that statement still delivers an important detail: This is a “display-only” issue. That suggests that this isn’t a re-release of the old November Play system update users are installing — it’s a proper new update, but just one labeled with the wrong month.

Assuming that interpretation is correct, this is proving to be one nothingburger of a glitch. We’d sure love to learn what actually went wrong behind the scenes, and how a gaffe like this slipped by every watchful eye, but at the end of the day it doesn’t sound like there’s any real user impact here — outside a touch of confusion.

Follow