Google's latest Play Points perk could be its best yet

TL;DR Google Play Points users who are at least Gold tier can get free Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions as a perk.

Depending on your Points level, you can get six, nine, or twelve months of access.

The offer is only for new users of these streaming services.

If you’re the kind of Android user who’s constantly checking out the latest apps, you may already be a big fan of Google Play Points. The system lets you earn Points by spending money on apps or in-app purchases, and then later trade them in for either general Play Store credit, or offers on specific apps. But today we’re learning about a new way to redeem those Points that might be one of our favorites yet.

Let’s be honest: Exchanging Play Points for Play Store credit is a little boring, and the vast majority of those IAP deals for individual apps are only going to appeal to the most fervent fans. This is exactly why we get so excited when we learn about literally any other way Google comes up with for us to spend Play Points, like the chance to win Pixel hardware earlier this year, or trade it in for Pokémon swag.

This new one is arguably even better than those two, even if it doesn’t involve any physical items: Google announces that eligible Play Points users can get access to free Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions.

Now the bad news is that you’re going to have to be at least a Gold-tier Play Points user in order to take advantage of the offer, which means you’ve earned at least 600 Points in the past year. But if that’s the level you’re at, you can get six months of Disney Plus and Hulu as Play Points perks. If you’re on Platinum, that goes up to nine months, or a full year on Diamond.

Perhaps you won’t be surprised to learn that there are quite a few asterisks attached to this offer. With both streaming services, we’re talking about their most basic, ad-supported incarnations. And you’ll have to be the last person on the planet to try them, as these offers are supposed to be for new sign-ups only. Maybe you were clever enough not to sign up for one before with your main Google email address, though? In any case, if the stars align and you can take advantage of it, this does sound like a pretty decent offer. Google notes that it’s limited-time-only, so don’t wait.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments