What are Google Play Points, and how to use them?

Have you finally purchased that book or in-app feature you’ve contemplated all week? What if you could enjoy your purchase while earning points for a whole new dimension of benefits at no extra cost? Enter Google Play Points, a system that lets you earn one or more points for every dollar spent in the Google Play Store.

These points can be redeemed for different prizes, including game discounts, Google Play Credit, and donations to charity. That said, there’s much more to the service, and we’ll be telling you all about it, as well as how to use Google Play Points.

QUICK ANSWER Google Play Points are rewards earned for purchases in the Play Store, offering perks like game discounts and credits. To get started, open the Play Store, click your profile icon, and navigate to Play Points > Join to start earning points for each dollar spent. These points can't be converted to cash but can be exchanged for Play Store credit. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What are Google Play Points?

How to earn Google Play Points

How to use Google Play Points

What are Google Play Points? Google Play Points, launched in 2019, is Google’s rewards program that’s based on your purchases in the Play Store. Each purchase made for apps, games, subscriptions, movies, books, and so on earns you points. According to how many points you’ve accrued, you’ll be in one of four ranks, with the highest and most gainful being Platinum.

Nevertheless, before explaining how to use Google Play Points and the earning process involved, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind: Acquired points cannot be converted to cash. You can only exchange them for Play Store credit.

Points cannot be transferred between accounts, even within a Family Library group.

If your billing country changes, you’ll lose all your Play Points and obtained rank.

All accrued points expire one year after you stop earning or using points.

How to sign up for Google Play Points To earn and redeem Play Points, you’ll first have to join the system. To do so, you’ll need to be in an approved country, use a supported device, and use a Google Play account that is not managed by your school or parent. Once these conditions are met, you can join Google’s Play Points scheme in these simple steps: Launch the Play Store on your Android phone or go to the Play Store website on your computer browser. Tap or click on your profile picture at the top-right corner of your screen. A menu appears. Tap or click Play Points. Tap or click Join.

How to earn Google Play Points Following your sign-up to Google Play Points, you can add a valid payment method and billing address and make purchases to start earning points. After each subscription or in-app purchase, a window displays how many points you made off the transaction. How much you earn per transaction depends on the pre-tax price of the purchased item and the standard earning rate of your level.

Bronze level (0 to 149 points) This rank offers the following perks: One point for every dollar spent

Weekly events for up to 4x multiplier on in-game purchases

Monthly events for up to 2x multiplier on books purchased

Silver level (150 to 599 points) The rewards gained at this level include: 1.1 points for every dollar spent

Weekly events for up to 4x multiplier on in-game purchases

Monthly events for up to 2x multiplier on books purchased

Weekly prizes of 1-100 free points

Gold level (600 to 2,999 points) The benefits offered by this tier comprise: 1.2 points for every dollar spent

Weekly events for up to 4x multiplier on in-game purchases

Monthly events for up to 2x multiplier on books purchased

Weekly prizes of 1-200 free points

Platinum or Diamond level (3,000+ points) The perks of this rank include: 1.4 points for every dollar spent

Weekly events for up to 4x multiplier on in-game purchases

Monthly events for up to 2x multiplier on books purchased

Weekly prizes of 1-500 free points

Customer support 24/7 Attaining the required points for a level guarantees its benefits till the end of the following year if you don’t earn any new points.

How to use Google Play Points Amassing a great deal of redeemable points for purchases you’d have made anyway is quite a pleasure. But putting these points to use is where the real fun begins. Follow these steps to reclaim your Play Points for awesome prizes: Launch the Play Store app or visit the Play Store website on your desktop computer. Tap or click on your profile picture at the top-right corner of your screen. Tap or click Play Points. Select the Use option. Scroll down and select a reward from the available choices. Tap or click Use Points.

Points gained in a calendar year contribute to your progress toward a higher level; using these points does not detract from your level progression.

FAQ

Do Google Play Points expire? Your accrued points will expire one year from the last time you earned or used a point. Hence, to keep your Play Points from disappearing, you only have to earn or redeem your points relatively often.

Can you gift Google Play Points? It is impossible to share or transfer Google Play Points between your accounts or others, regardless of whether they’re a part of your family group or not. For this reason, you can’t gift Play Points.

Can you buy Google Play Points? Google Play Points can only be earned through Google Play purchases, subscriptions, and weekly prizes. Therefore, they cannot be bought or transferred from one account to another.

Can you use Google Play Points for Roblox? Google Play Points can only be redeemed for items and services within Google Play. So, accrued points cannot be used to pay for a Roblox membership or be exchanged for the virtual currency, Robux.

Comments