Google Play Points just became way more useful, could help you get free Pixel gear

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is updating its Play Points system to make accrued points much more useful in a variety of ways.

It’s also debuting Super Weekly Prizes to possibly earn you free gear, including Pixel hardware.

The company is also partnering with San Diego Comic-Con to allow certain Play Points members exclusive perks.

In 2018, Google launched the Play Points system. Membership allows you to earn points for purchases made on the Play Store. Those points can then be used in a variety of ways, although most would agree that their usefulness hasn’t been too wide-reaching. Thankfully, Google is making some significant changes today that will help make Play Points more exciting.

First, there will be more options for things you can get for trading in your points, which will finally include subscription trials. For example, you could trade in a certain number of points towards a six-month free trial of Walmart Plus. Offers like this one will only be able to be redeemed once per account, but that Walmart Plus trial is a perk worth nearly $80, so that’s a sweet deal.

Google is also starting a new weekly event for certain Play Points members called Super Weekly Prizes. Starting this Friday, July 26, this will work the same way the current weekly prize works. Each week, you’ll need to remember to jump into the Google Play app and tap the button that appears under your perks page. Tapping that button will automatically enter you into a drawing for a physical prize, which could include things like Pixel gear (a Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro, etc.) or items from partner companies.

Keep in mind that the sooner you tap that button after it goes live, the more likely you are to win a prize. So be sure to set a reminder that goes off each Friday!

Unfortunately, not everyone will be eligible for Super Weekly Prizes. In order to be eligible, you’ll need to be a Gold-, Platinum-, or Diamond-level member. Sorry to any Bronze or Silver members out there. You’ll also need to live in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, or Taiwan.

Finally, Google saw great success with its recent partnership with the Pokémon GO Fest. That event saw Play Points members who attended getting special perks and gear. Now, Google is rolling out new perks for people attending San Diego Comic-Con, which includes rides on a Ferris Wheel, special photo-ops, and free collectibles. Meanwhile, Marvel fans around the world will be able to exchange Play Points for limited-edition comics as well as Marvel Contest of Champions character bundles.

You might like

Comments