Are you trying to join the Fall Guys fun? Sadly for Mac users, the popular game is only available for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Windows, through the Epic Games Store. Where there is a will, there is a way, though. Keep reading to find out how to play Fall Guys on Mac.

Can you play Fall Guys on Mac?

The short answer is that there is no official Fall Guys support for MacOS. This means that there is no way to simply download the game and start playing it. That said, a few workarounds will make it possible to run Windows games on a Mac computer, including Fall Guys. We’ll cover the best options below.

How to play Fall Guys on an Intel-based Mac

Use Boot Camp to run Windows on Mac computers If you have an Intel-based Mac, there is an official tool for running Windows on Apple computers. It’s called Boot Camp. This method will not work on Mac computers running an Apple chipset like the M1 or M2 processors. It’s also no longer available on macOS 11 Big Sur or newer versions.

How to install Windows on Mac using Boot Camp: On your Mac, log in as an administrator, close all apps, and log out other users. Update your Mac as much as you can. Click on the Apple menu, then go to System Settings > General > Software Update. The system will tell you if there are available updates. Follow the instructions to install them. When done, go to Applications > Utilities, and launch the Boot Camp Assistant. Hit Continue, and the tool will check for available disk space, remove old Time Machine snapshots, and more. This process will take a while, so be patient. You will get instructions to partition the disk space dedicated for Windows. Make your selections, choose the Windows ISO image, then click on Install. The Windows installer will launch. Follow the instructions to set up the secondary OS. The computer will restart when finished. Set up Windows. The drivers should start installing automatically. Follow on-screen instructions until they are installed. You’re now running Windows! Go ahead and download the Epic Games Launcher, open the app, look for Fall Guys, and launch the game.

How to play Fall Guys on an M1/M2-based Mac

As mentioned above, Apple silicon users can’t use Boot Camp, but they can still use a few other methods to run Windows games on a Mac. By the way, all the methods in this section will also work on Intel-based Macs.

You can run Windows on a Mac using Parallels Parallels was also broken with the release of Apple M-series Macs, but the developer got busy and brought support back to ARM-based Macbooks in April 2021.

Parallels allows running Windows on a Mac computer through a virtual machine. This means that Windows will run like a secondary app, on top of macOS. It will be displayed in a window, and you can open, close, resize, and manage it as you would any other app.

The only tricky part is that Parallels is a third-party solution, and you must pay for it. Currently, Parallels costs $99.99 a year or a $129.99 one-time payment for the current version. You can buy it here.

How to install Windows on Parallels for Mac and play Fall Guys: You will need a Windows installation disk or USB image. Learn how to make one here, or download it from here. On your Mac, go to the Applications folder and launch Parallels Desktop. Click on File and select New. Select Install Windows or another OS from a DVD or image file. Parallels will look for the image file. Select it and hit Continue. Make sure Express installation is selected. Select what you’ll be using Windows for. Follow the instructions and hit Continue. The OS will install. Once installed, you can start Windows by clicking the power button in Control Center. Download the Epic Games Launcher, open the app, look for Fall Guys, and launch the game.

You can use Boosteroid

While Apple computers have widely been known to be bad in terms of game availability, cloud gaming is changing everything. Even mobile devices and cheap Chromebooks can handle high-tier PC games thanks to services like GeForce Now and Amazon Luna. Sadly, neither of these support Fall Guys, but Boosteroid does!

The only bad news is that Boosteroid is a paid app. It costs €9.89 per month or €89.89 per year. You can sign up here.

How to use Boosteroid to play Fall Guys on Mac: On your Mac, launch Safari or your browser of choice. Go to the Boosteroid download page. Then click either Download for macOS (Intel) or Download for macOS (M1/M2). Install and launch the Boosteroid app. You will need an account to use Boosteroid. Either log in or create it. Search for Fall guys and hit Play. You will need to sign into your Epic Games account. Follow the instructions and launch the game.

There’s also Shadow PC

Shadow PC is special because it provides an actual Windows PC in the cloud. It’s not a bad one, either. This is a gaming service, so the specs in your cloud computer can handle high-end games. The service does offer a macOS app, too, both for Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs.

This is also a paid service and the most expensive on this list. Prices start at $32.99 a month or $164.90 for six months. If interested, you can sign up for it here.

How to use Shadow PC to play Fall Guys on Mac: On your Mac, launch Safari or your browser of choice. Go to the Shadow PC download page. Then, select either Apple Silicon or Intel in the macOS section. Install and launch Shadow. Sign into your account. Within Shadow, launch your browser of choice and go to the Epic Games Launcher download page. Open the Epic Games Launcher app, look for Fall Guys, and launch the game.

How do I know if my Mac is Intel or M1/M2-based? You can easily find out which processor your Mac computer is running.

How to find my Mac’s processor model: On your Mac, click on the Apple menu. Select About This Mac. You will see your processor model next to Chip.

FAQs

Is Fall Guys free on Mac? Fall Guys is a free game, but you may have to pay some money to play it on Mac. This is because the tools necessary to run Windows Games on macOS usually cost money. You may need to pay for a Windows license, a special app, or a cloud gaming subscription.

Can you get Fall Guys on a MacBook? There is no official Fall Guys support for macOS. That said, there are ways to play Windows games on macOS with a bit of tinkering. You can install Windows on your machine using Boot Camp or Parallels. Another option is to use a cloud gaming subscription service.

Is Fall Guys coming to Mac? So far, there is no news or signs of upcoming macOS support for Fall Guys.

Can I get the Epic Games Launcher on Mac? The Epic Games Launcher is available for macOS. You can download it here. Sadly, it will only play macOS-supported games on Mac computers. The list of supported macOS games is short, and Fall Guys isn’t included in it.

