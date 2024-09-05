Pixel Stand 2 vanishes from Google Store, and we can guess why

TL;DR The Pixel Stand 2 is apparently no longer available to buy online from the Google Store.

The development follows the discovery that the wireless charging accessory isn’t compatible with the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google was a little late to the game with wireless charging accessories, but finally stepped up back in 2018 with the Pixel Stand. A second-gen model followed in 2021, and while all was good for a while, after the extraordinary revelation that the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold can’t be wirelessly charged with the Pixel Stand 2, it was likely that Google would move to address the situation in some way. As such, it may be no coincidence that the wireless charger is now no longer available to buy online from the Google Store.

We were alerted to this new development by a Reddit post from user sirpaul589. The Redditor explains that they were hoping to get a discount on the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) but were unable to find it. After a little digging, they realized it was no longer listed for sale on either the US or Canadian Google Store online.

Google recently updated its support documentation, acknowledging that its high-end $1,800 foldable phone doesn’t support either the Pixel Stand or Pixel Stand 2. The problem stems from the placement of the wireless charging coil on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which isn’t perfectly centered like on previous Pixel phones. Still, you’d expect Google to have anticipated this problem.

It is possible that Google’s halt on Pixel Stand 2 sales is temporary or unrelated to the Fold fiasco. In any event, those who own or plan to buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are left to explore third-party wireless charging options for now.

We have contacted Google for comment and we will update this story if we receive a response.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments