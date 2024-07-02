Google Pixel 9 hands-on video leaks, shows everything

TL;DR A new hands-on video of the Pixel 9 has surfaced online.

This time, we see the phone with its screen turned on.

We can notice the new Pixel 9 series wallpaper and improved bezels.

The Pixel 9 series is set to debut in just over a month, and July has already unleashed a flood of leaks. Yesterday, we got our first look at a hands-on video of a Pixel 9 retail unit in a bold new pink color. While the video gave us an excellent view of the updated design, it didn’t show the screen in action. Today, a new video has emerged, this time showcasing the Pixel 9 with its screen on.

This latest video showcases the front of the device, where Google has evidently worked on making the bezels symmetrical. The lower bezel now appears identical to the side bezels, creating a sleek look.

The phone also seems to be rocking one of the new Pixel 9 wallpapers we reported previously. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see the person doing much more with the screen except for a Gmail opening animation and a brief glimpse of the Google Home settings menu.

Beyond the screen, we get another look at the prominent camera bar and the squared-off frame, reminiscent of recent iPhone models. The back of the device features a glossy finish, but we can expect the Pro models to come with a matte finish texture once more.

We’re particularly excited about Google’s choice of vibrant colors like this pink one, which are likely to appeal to a wide range of consumers.

As is typical with Pixel launches, we can expect more leaks about the Pixel 9 series in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the new color and design aesthetic of the Pixel 9. The official debut will take place at Google’s Made by Google event, scheduled for August 13.

Thank you for the tip, Amine Boss!

