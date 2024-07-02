This is the Pixel 9 in its new pink color, check it out!

TL;DR The Pixel 9 is apparently already on sale unofficially in Algeria.

We can see the device in its Pink color in these leaked hands-on images.

Google has officially teased the launch of the Pixel 9 series for August 13, 2024. While everyone wonders why Google is breaking tradition with an early launch, an eagle-eyed enthusiast has already spotted the Pixel 9 on sale in Algeria, North Africa.

X user Hani Mohamed Bioud has posted the first hands-on images of the Pixel 9 in its new pink color (h/t Brandon Lee on X).



Storage: 256GB

Color : Pink

X/Twitter’s video compression algorithm doesn’t do justice to the hands-on video, but we still get a fair idea of the shiny new color. I love that Google is going for some pretty colors rather than muted shades, and these are bound to click with the average consumer.

We can also see the big camera bar, which extends significantly from the back of the device. We also see the squared-off iPhone-like frame, but thankfully, the corners of the device are significantly curved and will be easier to hold than, say, a sharp, pointy Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The user could not spot the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro XL on sale, nor could they spot any other colors of the Pixel 9.

We’re expecting to see three devices launch in the Pixel 9 series this year: the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the larger-sized Pixel 9 Pro XL. We’ve also seen previous leaks of the lineup from Rozetked, and we’ve seen them pitted against their predecessors.

Our Pixel 9 color and wallpaper leak mentions the following possible colors for the lineup:

Pixel 9 colors Jade

Obsidian

Peony

Porcelain Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL colors Hazel

Obsidian

Porcelain

Rose Pixel 9 Pro Fold colors Obsidian

Porcelain (also referred to as “gold”)

We expect more hands-on images and other details to emerge in the coming days. Stay tuned!

