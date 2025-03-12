Google's Pixel Weather app begins testing snowfall forecasts with latest update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently rolled out a fresh update for the Pixel Weather app, which introduced a couple of quality-of-life changes.

The update also brings a new snowfall forecast card, but it’s not widely available at the moment.

This card displays the estimated hourly forecast, intensity of the snow, and the time.

Google recently rolled out an update for the Pixel Weather app, bringing a couple of useful tweaks to users. The update introduced a minor UI change for the app’s 10-day forecast feature, which now also displays the dates for the forecast along with the days of the week. In addition, the app has received a new shortcut to help users easily save a new location and display it on the homepage. However, that doesn’t seem to be all that’s new in the latest release.

SmartDroid reports that Google has also started testing snowfall forecasts with the new Pixel Weather update (version 1.0.20250127.729684887). This feature does not seem to be available to all users, but screenshots shared by the publication reveal that it adds a new snowfall forecast card displaying the estimated hourly forecast, intensity of the snow, and the time.

It appears that this snowfall forecast card is also available in the Google app’s weather experience and in Search, offering the same details but in a slightly different layout. Since the feature is not widely available at the moment, it’s difficult to say whether it’s ready for primetime or if Google is merely testing it with a few users before a wider rollout. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more details.

Unlike the snowfall forecast card, Pixel Weather v.1.0.20250127.729684887 is widely available. If you’ve turned off automatic updates on your Pixel device, you can head over to the Play Store and install it manually.

