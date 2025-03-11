Google's Pixel Weather app adds clarity to forecast with day & date labels

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Weather app is pushing out a minor tweak to its 10-day forecast.

Instead of just labeling the days of the week, the app is adding month and date.

Some of us are absolute whizzes when it comes to days and dates — ask a person like that if they want to hang out a week from Friday, and they instantly know you’re talking about the twenty-first. But then there are those of us who aren’t even quite sure what day of the week it is until we suddenly notice it’s the weekend. If you find yourself more in that latter camp, Google appears to be working on a little tweak to the Pixel Weather app that might be just what you need.

The Pixel Weather app is a fantastic way to keep on top of the weather, with tools like some useful widgets and an easy-to-use weather map. If you’ve got a compatible phone, you owe it to yourself to check it out.

When it comes to making plans, there are two main views we turn to in the Weather app: the hourly forecast up top, and maybe even more importantly, the 10-day forecast immediately below it. Tapping through on the latter offers a ton more detail, letting you see the hourly forecast for each of those individual days, as well as precipitation and wind projections.

So far, that’s been totally fine. But checking out the new version 1.0.20250127.729684887.release build of the Weather app, we’ve identified a tiny but potentially very useful tweak to how that 10-day forecast is displayed: Instead of just showing all those entries by the days of the week, the app will start displaying the actual date, as well.

For the cost of just a little bit of screen real estate, Google’s taking all the guesswork out of aligning days and dates, and maybe even saving you a quick, not-at-all-embarrassing look at the calendar. We haven’t seen any communication from Google that makes us think it’s specifically trying to address little quality-of-life changes like this, but it definitely feels like there are some elements of a trend going on: Look at how we saw developers working on Google Calendar recently to expand single-letter expressions of the days of the week to easier-to-recognize abbreviations.

We can’t promise that Pixel Weather will get you any better at keeping track of what day it is. But at least you’ll hopefully be appropriately dressed for the weather.

