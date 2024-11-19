Pixel Weather can now warn you about bad pollen days

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Weather app has added a pollen count card and Immersive weather vibrations.

The pollen count card is only available in select markets.

Immersive weather vibrations provide haptic feedback that matches weather animations.

The Pixel Weather app is gaining two new features: a pollen count card and Immersive weather vibrations. These features have rolled out via a server-side update.

Announced with the October 2024 Pixel Drop, users now have access to a Pollen count card in the Weather app, as reported by 9to5Google. The new card can be found at the bottom of the feed and features categories for Tree, Grass, and Weed.

Tapping on the card will show you a 3-5 day forecast for each category. Along with the count for each day, a description appears below explaining what type of pollen is most prevalent for that day according to the chosen category.

Don’t get too excited just yet as this feature is only available in France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. However, these readings can be “viewed from any country” the company says. Google is expected to expand availability, but it’s unknown how long the wait will be.

As for Immersive weather vibrations, something we spotted in development back in October, this is a feature provides haptic feedback to the app’s AI-generated background weather animations. The vibrations are designed to match how intense the precipitation is in the animation. It will be on by default for Pixel 8 and up, but you can disable them in the settings. Google notes that this feature will automatically be disabled during potentially dangerous weather conditions or when you enter Battery Saver mode.

