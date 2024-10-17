Google is working on a silly gimmick for the Pixel Weather app (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is planning to add a new “Immersive weather vibrations” feature to the Pixel Weather app.

The feature allows devices to vibrate in sync with weather animations.

Audio effects could also accompany the weather vibrations.

Google is planning to roll out a gimmicky but fun update to its Pixel Weather app, introducing a feature designed for pure entertainment. Alongside the recently added pollen data for select countries, the app now includes an “Immersive weather vibrations” option. This feature allows devices to vibrate in sync with weather animations, providing users a more interactive experience.

While the feature has yet to receive an official announcement, Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug enabled it in the Pixel Weather app’s version 1.0.20240910.678970266.release.

In addition to the new vibration option, we also discovered that the app incorporates several audio files that further enhance the immersive experience, accompanying the visual animations and vibrations.

As Google continues to expand and grow the Pixel Weather app, users can expect a more dynamic way to receive weather updates. These enhancements come as part of a broader push to integrate sensory elements into mobile apps. For instance, we recently discovered how Google is also adding haptic feedback to the Google Photos video player.

For those eager to test the new features, it’s advisable to look for them in future updates to the Pixel Weather app. We’ll also let you know when they are widely available.

