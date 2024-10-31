Check your phone: The Pixel Weather app is rolling out to older Pixels

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google mentioned that the Pixel Weather app would be rolling out to older Pixels with the October 2024 Pixel Drop.

The app is now rolling out to Pixel 6 and above devices through an app update delivered through the Play Store.

The Google Pixel 9 series brought along a new, dedicated Pixel Weather app for all your weather information needs. As noted in our Pixel Weather review, the app has features like Weather Map that make it worth the wait. As part of the October 2024 Pixel Drop, Google announced that the Pixel Weather app would shed its Pixel 9 exclusivity and will soon be available on older Pixel devices. The day is finally here, as the Pixel Weather app is now finally rolling out to older Pixels.

As highlighted by 9to5Google, the Pixel Weather app is now available for the Pixel 6 and newer devices, including the Pixel Tablet.

The update is being delivered through the Play Store, taking the form of an app update for the preloaded com.google.android.apps.weather background service. Just go to the Play Store, tap your profile icon in the top right, tap Manage apps & devices, select Updates available, and tap Update all to install all available app updates. Once you have installed the app update, you will see a new Weather icon in your launcher.

The Pixel Weather app offers new features, such as a refreshed UI, new Weather widgets, and more data elements that can be rearranged.

If you sign in with your Google Account, your saved locations will also sync across your devices, although you will have to set them up once at least.

What do you think of the new Pixel Weather app on Pixel devices? Do you like the look and functionality? What is your favorite feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

