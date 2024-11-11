It's November and my Pixel 8 Pro just got this October Pixel Drop feature

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s slow October Pixel Drop rollout has now stretched well into November.

My Pixel 8 Pro just got the new Pixel Weather app today.

The app features a new UI but is still missing a key feature.

Features from the latest October Pixel Drop have been slow to reach everyone. Google rolled out the update alongside the stable Android 15 release on October 15, and like me, many folks with older Pixel phones have waited for weeks now to get all the new Pixel Drop goodies. However, today, I am happy to report that Google has finally rolled out the new Pixel Weather app on my Pixel 8 Pro.

I live in India and have been checking for the new Weather app for days now. Today, magically, the app started appearing as an available download on the Play Store for my Pixel 8 Pro. At least for me, the rollout is almost a month after Google promised to bring the app to older Pixels. Better late than never, I guess.

Although my Pixel 8 Pro is running the updated Pixel Weather app with its new interface, it still lacks the AI-powered weather summary feature. I’m unsure whether this feature is exclusive to the Pixel 9 series or if it’s simply unavailable in my region. Technically, the Pixel 8 Pro should be capable of supporting the feature, as it includes Google’s Gemini Nano AI model, which powers the AI Weather Report in the Pixel Weather app.

Apart from the AI Weather Report feature, Pixel Weather on my Pixel 8 Pro also lacks the new immersive vibrations feature. For what it’s worth, the latter is a fairly new feature and may not be coming to all older Pixel phones. We’ll have to wait and watch.

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to try the Pixel Weather app like me, it’s worth rechecking the Play Store. A colleague of mine received it just last week, so it’s possible the app is now available for you as well. Google had planned to roll it out to Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series devices, so if you have an older model, you won’t be getting the app.

