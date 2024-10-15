AI Weather Reports and Weather Map are coming to more Pixel devices

TL;DR Google is finally bringing the new Pixel Weather app to older Pixel devices.

The app is rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer devices with the October 2024 Pixel Feature Drop.

It features a revamped interface, new widgets, AI Weather Reports, and a new Weather Map.

Google debuted a new weather app with the Pixel 9 series earlier this year. The app features a completely revamped interface and a host of new AI-powered tools. Previously, it was exclusive to Google’s latest flagship devices, but it’s finally reaching older models.

Google is rolling out the much-awaited Android 15 update for its Pixel devices. The update arrives alongside the October 2024 Pixel Drop that introduces new features in addition to the ones in the Android 15 update. These include Night Sight support for Instagram, Google’s new Theft Protection suite, Adaptive Vibration, and, of course, the Pixel Weather app.

In case you missed our exclusive first look at the Pixel Weather app, here’s a quick refresher. The app features a completely new minimal interface with a gradient background that changes to match the current weather conditions. A section with the current temperature, weather, and daily high/low occupies the top half of the screen followed by cards showing the hourly forecast and 10-day forecast.

Underneath the forecast cards, the app has widgets showing the wind speed and direction, sunrise and sunset times, AQI, visibility, UV index, humidity, and pressure. You can reposition these widgets and the 10-day forecast card, and customize the layout per your preference. The app also comes with redesigned weather widgets for your home screen to help you check the forecast at a glance.

In addition, the Pixel Weather app has a cool new Gemini-powered feature called AI Weather Report. It generates a summary of the weather and provides actionable insights to help you better prepare for the day ahead.

You also get a new Weather Map feature that shows the rain forecast for select cities across the US, EU, and the UK on a map. You can explore the rain forecast for nearby locations by moving around the map, and check out the eight-hour precipitation forecast for the locations if you’re planning a road trip.

Google is also adding a new Pollen Data Block in the app for some regions, including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. With the added data, users can check pollen index levels, pollen types, and forecasts before stepping outside.

The new Pixel Weather app will be available globally on Pixel 6 and newer devices with the October 2024 Pixel Feature Drop. Google is also rolling it out to the Pixel Tablet. In case you don’t own a Pixel device and want to try the app, you can try sideloading the APK on any Android 14 device.

