You can now try out the new Weather app ahead of the Pixel 9's release

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The new Weather app from the upcoming Pixel 9 series has leaked, making it available for unofficial sideloading.

You can install the app (at your own risk) on any Android 14 device.

Leaks suggest that the app could soon receive features like notifications for weather forecast and precipitation, Weather maps, and AI Weather Summaries.

We’re very excited about the Google Pixel 9‘s release next week and can’t wait to get our hands on all the new stuff Google has in store. The Pixels have always been a rather leaky affair, and we know practically everything about the upcoming devices. If you want to get the party started early, the new Weather app that is expected to debut on the Pixel 9 series is now available for unofficially sideloading onto your Android device, allowing you to try it out before Google officially announces it.

The upcoming Weather app is now available on APKMirror (h/t Kamila Wojciechowska). You can install the APK on your Android 14 device to get it running. Since this is not the final version of the weather app, you could face some crash issues, for which you’d need to clear your phone’s cache.

Note that this Weather app was previously available from within the Clock app, but now it is its own app that can be launched from the app drawer. Curiously, this app also does not have weather widgets, which are present in the Google app instead.

This Weather app is scheduled to arrive as a preloaded app on the Pixel 9 series and will be officially available to older Pixels too later on. With the sideloaded apk, you can get the app on your phone right away, though you should brace yourself for some potential UX issues on non-Pixel smartphones.

My colleague, Rita, tried the app on her Pixel 8 Pro, and it works. Here are some screenshots for you to enjoy:

You can use the Weather app without signing into your Google account, but signing in will let you sync saved locations across devices. However, previously set locations aren’t getting migrated.

9to5Google dug into the code to spot that the app could soon offer notifications for precipitation and weather forecasts. Further, Dylan Roussel on X (formerly known as Twitter) notes that the app could get some sort of “Weather map” alongside “AI Weather Summaries.”

Have you tried out the new Weather app? Let us know your experience in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments