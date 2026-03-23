Pixel Watch is now dreaming up health stats, but the fix is ridiculously simple

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Several users across different Pixel Watch generations have reported another step-counting bug.

Pixel Watch is reportedly overcounting steps for many users, even with minimal activity.

Thankfully, there is a seemingly simple fix for the frustrating issue.

Google’s March 2026 update has completely wrecked step counting on various Pixel Watch models. Last week, we learned that the update has caused watches to count fewer steps than the user may have actually taken. Now, many other people seem to be facing another issue with their Pixel Watch.

For some users, the Pixel Watch appears to be overcompensating for the previous bug and counting additional steps. Several accounts on Reddit report that their smartwatches overcount steps by a wide margin, adding thousands of steps even with minimal movement. We’re unsure whether this is due to the same update that previously caused the Pixel Watch to record fewer steps, or to any other changes on the server side.

Reddit / Due_Reception_1022

Meanwhile, the extra steps also distort other available information, such as the calories consumed or the total miles walked. Meanwhile, a few users have also reported that the March update has broken functionality for skin temperature and SpO2 monitoring on the Pixel Watch 4.

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Some of those troubled by the bug report that while the Pixel Watch itself shows almost accurate steps, the companion Fitbit app is where they see incorrect data, suggesting an issue with the latter. In fact, while Google itself has yet to acknowledge the issue, some users have already discovered a rather simple solution for the frustrating issue.

The easy fix for Pixel Watch’s step overcounting Certain Redditors, including Unknown_2619 and Possible_Law8357, have reported that clearing the Fitbit app’s cache on both the phone and the Pixel Watch, then restarting both devices, fixes the issue. Many others have chimed in, confirming the fix works.

If you’re experiencing these issues, you can try clearing the cache for the Fitbit app on your Pixel Watch by heading to Settings > App on both the phone and the watch. Meanwhile, some more fixes highlighted by users include updating the Health Services app on the Pixel Watch or downgrading the Fitbit app on the phone to an older generation.

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