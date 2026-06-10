Google fixes Pixel Watch glitch causing Play Store to crash

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel and Galaxy Watch owners were having trouble with the Google Play Store.

A bug was causing the marketplace to crash on these smartwatches.

Google has confirmed to Android Authority that the issue has been fixed.

If you were having trouble getting the Google Play Store to stay open on your smartwatch yesterday, you are far from the only one. A large number of Pixel Watch owners, as well as some Galaxy Watch owners, reported having the same difficulties. The good news is, you shouldn’t have any trouble with Google’s marketplace today.

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To quickly recap what’s going on, an influx of Pixel and Galaxy Watch users were experiencing a bug that caused the Play Store to crash on their wrist-mounted devices. This varied from the app closing immediately to the app opening but closing as soon as the user attempted to scroll. As a result of the issue, users were unable to update their apps, download new ones, and so on.

Most of the reports were from owners of the Pixel Watch 2, 3, and 4. However, there were also reports from owners of the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch 7.

In a statement sent to Android Authority, a Google spokesperson confirmed that there was a glitch affecting the Play Store. They also confirmed that the problem has been resolved for Pixel Watches. The spokesperson did not say if the issue has also been fixed for Galaxy Watches.

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