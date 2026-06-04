Pixel Watch's ECG app gets a new look as part of Google's icon makeover

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR ECG app on Pixel Watch is getting a new icon.

The change appears to be a part of Google’s icon overhaul that began last year and spread to more apps last month.

Google has also renamed the app from “Fitbit ECG” to just “ECG,” pushing it up in the app drawer.

Google has recently been busy giving its app icons a glow-up, introducing new gradients to signal they’re ready for the agentic era. Per Google, these icons denote “consistency and cohesion” across different products while maintaining their individual identities. As of last month, Google had officially confirmed new icons are coming for 14 of its apps. This list mostly includes Workspace apps, including Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, etc. But in addition to those, some more apps are also getting a similar treatment, particularly on the Pixel Watch.

Google's new icon designs: Yay or nay? 917 votes I love the new looks! 41 % Not a fan. 35 % I really don't care either way. 19 % Mostly fine, except for (share in comments) 5 %

Google might be preparing to surprise us with similar gradient icons for more apps across its devices. According to Reddit user joesanchez77, a new icon for the ECG app can now be seen on the Pixel Watch. The new icon aligns with the existing Clock, Calendar, and Flashlight apps, which also have the new gradient icons.

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Notably, the Clock app on the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Companion app on Android have had a gradient icon since last year.

Reddit / joesanchez77

Meanwhile, another change noted in the ECG app is that Google now appears to have renamed it, as pointed out by commenter Honest_Age8099. While it was previously called Fitbit ECG, it now appears to be called just ECG. This change has pushed it upward, next to the Exercise app in the list.

The change appears to have driven different opinions among users. While some say it feels frivolous, others see the change as useful, as it helps differentiate ECG from two other apps, Google Health and Breath, which also use heart-shaped icons.

Despite the differences of opinion, the change suggests that Google may not limit the new icon style to Workspace apps alone. Whether mainstream Android apps, such as Phone or Messages, would be next is something to be seen in the coming months.

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