Google's redesigned app icons are rolling out, whether you want them or not

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out its redesigned gradient icons to all users.

The new icons are showing up in the Google apps tray.

Users are debating whether the new icons are good or bad.

Google is rolling out its new, redesigned, and weird-looking app icons to all users. The new icons were originally spotted last month and have been heavily debated since then.

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The new design (via PiunikaWeb) does away with a major app icon rule that Google has followed in the past. App icons no longer need to use all four Google colors, and a lot of the new icons stick with fewer colors, more gradients, and a more vibrant look.

User reactions to the new icons are mixed. While many dislike the new icons, some are happy that Google is moving away from its old icons and embracing gradients.

Personally, I am not a fan of the new icons, but they are definitely better than many of the ones being replaced (I really, really disliked the Keep icon). It also makes sense that the icons for Sheets and Slides are now in landscape orientation.

Right now, the new app icons are showing up inside the Google apps grid, but not everywhere. Even Google’s own Workspace app page still shows the old icons. Meanwhile, some web apps, such as Google Slides, have updated their app icons, but others still display older icons.

Clearly, Google is rolling out the new icons, and it will take a while for them to be updated everywhere.

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